Gates Expands PRO Series Product Line with Launch of ProV Hydraulic Hoses

LUXEMBOURG, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gates (NYSE: GTES), a leading global provider of application-specific fluid power and power transmission solutions, has further expanded its PRO™ Series hydraulic hose portfolio with the launch of the new ProV™ product line.

The Gates PRO Series line of professional-grade hydraulic hoses offers performance specifically tailored to hydraulic applications across multiple end-markets such as agriculture, construction, mining, injection molding, general industrial manufacturing equipment and many others. Leveraging Gates' deep application knowledge, materials science expertise and process engineering capabilities, the full line of PRO Series products delivers the performance, reliability, and design flexibility to meet the wide range of demands seen in today's hydraulic systems. The new ProV hoses expand Gates' existing PRO Series hose range, further enabling engineers to evaluate and optimize system designs to ensure the right solution for each application.

"Gates offers hydraulic hose and coupling solutions that blend market leading performance, durability and value to all modern hydraulic applications," said Tom Pitstick, CMO and Senior Vice President of Strategic Planning for Gates. "With our new ProV hoses, we're continuing to expand and revitalize our hydraulics portfolio, enabling us to participate in an ever-increasing set of applications in both existing and new markets."

ProV fully meets all requirements of the widely recognized EN 857 2SC and SAE 100 R16 standards and is available in seven sizes ranging from -4 to -16. Learn more about ProV by visiting www.gates.com/ProV.

Gates is a global manufacturer of innovative, highly engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions. Gates offers a broad portfolio of products to diverse replacement channel customers, and to original equipment manufacturers as specified components. For more than a century, Gates has pushed the boundaries of materials science to engineer products that exceed expectations in many sectors of the industrial and consumer markets. Our products play essential roles in a diverse range of applications across a wide variety of end markets including industrial on-highway, industrial off-highway, mobility and recreation, automotive, energy and resources as well as diversified industrial. Our products are sold in more than 30 countries across our four commercial regions: the Americas; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; and East Asia & India. More about Gates can be found at www.gates.com.

