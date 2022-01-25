Zef Scientific and Evosep Partner to Increase and Improve US Service Coverage Making proteomics 100x more robust and 10x faster

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Zef Scientific, Inc. and Evosep, announce that they have entered a partnership to increase and improve the US service coverage for the growing Evosep One install base. The agreement covers all service aspects from installations over warranty provision, preventive maintenance, and troubleshooting visits.

Mass spectrometry (MS)-based proteomics has grown into a central technology in biological research, and it is now promising to become equally powerful for clinical analysis. Proteomics as a technology may have lacked the speed and robustness necessary for real clinical application, but with recent advances in sample preparation, chromatography, and mass spectrometry, accurate proteome quantitation in high throughput mode for thousands of samples is now possible.

Mr. Michael Barrett Andersen, Head of Product Management, Evosep: "Increasingly the Evosep One separation solution is being used in production mode where predictable performance is critical to our customers' core businesses and by partnering with ZefSci, we add the whole service operation of ZefSci to our response team. Their wide LCMS vendor expertise is a perfect match to our growing install base and increased demands from high-throughput and standardized labs."

Dr. Rick Carberry, Business Development Director at ZefSci, elaborates: "Adding Evosep One to our list of supported platforms is a natural step in expanding our coverage and truly becoming a multivendor LCMS maintenance and service provider. Evosep continues to expand and win new accounts and we are excited to grow with them."

The two companies plan to offer comprehensive service plans with fast on-site response times to ensure business critical operation at reasonable market rates.

About ZefSci

ZefSci is an engineering company focused solely on providing multivendor LCMS maintenance and service and setting a new standard in analytical instrument repair. Our expert level engineers provide the rapid response times and the uptime you can count on. Our service is based on a singular focus: to push past our limits to help our customers succeed. At ZefSci we're not just a service provider or an instrument vendor. We're an integral part and partner in your lab.

More information about ZefSci is available at www.zefsci.com, calling 866-854-7988, or email to: info@zefsci.com.

About Evosep

Evosep aims to improve quality of life and patient care by radically innovating protein based clinical diagnostics, initially through collaborations with world-leading scientists about developing new technologies and solutions to make sample separation 100 times more robust and 10 times faster than todays' alternatives.

More information about Evosep is available at www.evosep.com. For more information about the Evosep One, please refer to www.evosep.com. Alternatively, please call: +45 2633 2021, or e-mail to: info@evosep.com

