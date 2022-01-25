Rx Delivered Now raises over $1MM in pre-seed funding to advance its vision to develop B2B and D2C digital healthcare integration for pharmacy logistics and patient experience

Rx Delivered Now raises over $1MM in pre-seed funding to advance its vision to develop B2B and D2C digital healthcare integration for pharmacy logistics and patient experience

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rx Delivered Now 's platform and mission is clearly resonating, with over $1MM raised from over 900 investors in the most recent crowdfunding campaign with Republic, in addition to significant contributions by seasoned angel investors.

In the efforts to help increase patient access to COVID-19 testing in the Greater Los Angeles, Rx Delivered Now is partnering with local neighborhood pharmacies to help efficiently vend and deliver any Rapid Antigen at-home tests, including prescriptions to the community same-day. (PRNewswire)

Launched in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, RX Delivered Now sought to bring digital solutions to community pharmacies during restrictive shelter-in-place policies to allow them to serve their patients seamlessly. The pandemic highlighted the need for modernization in pharmacy protocol and logistics to ensure efficient pharmacy-patient communication and effective and timely prescription delivery. Millions of Americans experience delays in medical treatment due to outdated pharmacy systems, contributing to the $600B in annual healthcare cost to the US healthcare system. In addition, local community pharmacies struggle to effectively compete with big-box retailers given the lack of access to scalable digital platforms. For example, Rx Delivered now just launched an e-commerce initiative with their local community pharmacy partners to deliver rapid antigen tests same-day within the Greater Los Angeles area. Patients can order a test online here and receive it same-day. This will help increase access to COVID-19 testing and support community pharmacies.

RX Delivered Now enables pharmacies to 'complete the last mile of care' and help patients receive necessary medication. Founded by Dr. Anthony Do, PharmD, a licensed pharmacist with over a decade experience in the industry, and software developer and Michael Nguyen, a product manager with over 20 years experience in tech, RX Delivered Now's mission is to develop B2B and D2C digital healthcare integration to community pharmacies. By providing an automated digital platform for prescriptions, logistics and delivery, RX Delivered Now ensures compliant and timely delivery of much-needed medication to patients, real-time updates through consumer-friendly apps for prescription delivery, and data-led insights for pharmacies to optimize logistics and provide personalized care for their patients.

Rx Delivered Now is focused on building a new pharmacy technology ecosystem to bring transparency, compliance, and communication to all healthcare entities.

You can follow their mission here :

Facebook

Instagram

Twitter

LinkedIn

CONTACT: Aileen Pham, aileen@rxdeliverednow.com

We are here for the community. When it comes to prescription delivery, we provide transparency, compliance, and communication for pharmacies and patients. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Rx Delivered Now