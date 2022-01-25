NICKLAUS CHILDREN'S ACHIEVES HIMSS DIGITAL IMAGING ADOPTION MODEL (DIAM) STAGE 6 RECOGNITION

MIAMI, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nicklaus Children's Hospital has achieved HIMSS Digital Imaging Adoption Model (DIAM) Stage 6 recognition, becoming the first hospital in the world to receive this accolade since the model was updated in 2019 to have a focus on enterprise imaging. The DIAM Stage 6 achievement demonstrates the hospital's commitment to implementing health IT strategy to improve patient outcomes and efficiency of care.

The HIMSS Digital Imaging Adoption Model, which has stages from 0 to 7, helps to evaluate the maturity of IT-supported processes in medical imaging and supports healthcare organizations in advancing digital environments.

"Nicklaus Children's is committed to optimizing patient care outcomes and efficiency through our use of IT solutions. We are honored to be the world's first to achieve DIAM Stage 6, leveraging the new enterprise imaging criteria. This is truly emblematic of our commitment to combining clinical and digital excellence," said Dr. David Seo, Chief Information Officer and Vice President.

To achieve the recognition, Nicklaus Children's teams developed IT processes and workflows to support the management and sharing of digital images within the radiology, cardiology and cardiovascular surgery service lines. The focus was to ensure that key stakeholders can access and share images in a safe and protected environment.

In the DIAM, stages 0 to 4 include sequential compliance goals. Organizations must meet the requirements of lower stages before they can advance to stages 5 to 7. The highest three stages are non-hierarchical and show different options for making use of advanced software-related features in imaging.

Nicklaus Children's has a longstanding tradition of utilizing the HIMSS maturity model adoption road maps. Most recently, the hospital received HIMSS Stage 7 recognition for both inpatient and ambulatory services on the Electronic Medical Record Adoption Model (EMRAM) and Outpatient Electronic Medical Record Adoption Model (O-EMRAM), respectively.

About HIMSS

HIMSS is a global advisor and thought leader supporting the transformation of the health ecosystem through information and technology. As a mission driven non-profit, HIMSS offers a unique depth and breadth of expertise in health innovation, public policy, workforce development, research and analytics to advise global leaders, stakeholders and influencers on best practices in health information and technology. Through our innovation engine, HIMSS delivers key insights, education and engaging events to healthcare providers, governments and market suppliers, ensuring they have the right information at the point of decision.

About Nicklaus Children's Hospital

Founded in 1950 by Variety Clubs International, Nicklaus Children's Hospital is South Florida's only licensed specialty hospital exclusively for children, with nearly 800 attending physicians, including more than 390 pediatric subspecialists. The 309-bed hospital, known as Miami Children's Hospital from 1983 through 2014, is renowned for excellence in all aspects of pediatric medicine with many specialty programs routinely ranked among the best in the nation by U.S. News & World Report since 2008. The hospital is also home to the largest pediatric teaching program in the southeastern United States and has been designated an American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) Magnet facility, the nursing profession's most prestigious institutional honor. For more information, please visit www.nicklauschildrens.org

