SUBARU.COM CAPTURES TOP RATING IN J.D. POWER WEBSITE STUDY

CAMDEN, N.J., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. today announced that the automaker's website, Subaru.com, was ranked highest among mass market automotive manufacturers in the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Manufacturer Website Evaluation Study – Winter.

The study measured the usefulness of automotive manufacturer websites during the process of shopping for a new vehicle, and ranked retailers on information/content, visual appeal, navigation and speed. J.D. Power surveyed 11,150 vehicle shoppers who indicated they will shop for a vehicle within the next 24 months and scored Subaru.com 733, the highest in its category and 22 points higher than the average mass market retailer website.

"At Subaru, we pride ourselves on our top-notch customer service, and that extends beyond our retailers and onto our website," said Thomas J. Doll, President and CEO, Subaru of America, Inc. "As shown in the J.D. Power study, visitors to Subaru.com can expect a high quality of website service that makes shopping for a car the fun and easy experience it should be."

For more information about the U.S. Manufacturer Website Evaluation Study, visit:

https://www.jdpower.com/business/press-releases/2022-us-manufacturer-website-evaluation-study-winter.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA has donated more than $200 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged more than 63,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do.



