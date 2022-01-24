Fourth quarter 2021 trading update

TRONDHEIM, Norway, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker BP will publish its financial report for the fourth quarter 2021 on Thursday 10 February 2022. The company issues this trading update to summarize its production and sales volumes and related topics for the quarter.

Oil and gas production and sales

Aker BP produced 207.0 thousand barrels of oil equivalents per day (mboepd) in the fourth quarter, while net volume sold amounted to 205.1 mboepd. Production was below average in the first half of the quarter due to project activities and various technical issues, but increased towards the end of the year with December volumes above the 2021 full year production of 209.4 mboepd.

Volumes (mboepd) Q4-21 Q3-21 FY-21 FY-20 Net production 207.0 210.0 209.4 210.7 Overlift/(underlift) (1.9) 14.7 2.6 (0.5) Net sold volume 205.1 224.8 212.0 210.2 Of which liquids 165.4 183.6 173.8 176.4 Of which natural gas 39.7 41.2 38.2 33.8 .







Realised prices Q4-21 Q3-21 FY-21 FY-20 Liquids (USD/boe) 78.8 71.5 69.2 40.0 Natural gas (USD/boe) 169.5 91.3 88.5 21.8

Costs

Production costs for the oil and gas sold in the fourth quarter are estimated to approximately USD 200 million.

Exploration expenses for the quarter are estimated to approximately USD 85 million.

The company expects non-cash net impairment charges of approximately USD 80 million before tax in the fourth quarter.

Disclaimer

The information in this statement is based on a preliminary assessment of the company's fourth quarter 2021 financial results. The company has not completed its financial reporting and related review and control procedures. The estimates provided may therefore be subject to change and the financial statements finally approved and released by the company may deviate from the information herein.

