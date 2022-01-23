Gov. McKee Makes History with "Rhode Island School Choice Week" Proclamation; Joins Nation's Leaders in Celebrating Education Rhode Island students, communities to hold more than 75 events as part of twelfth annual celebration of school choice

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Jan. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time in the state's history, a Rhode Island governor has officially recognized the last week of January as "Rhode Island School Choice Week." Gov. Daniel McKee recently signed a proclamation recognizing School Choice Week (Jan. 23-Jan. 29) and how every Rhode Island child deserves an effective education.

In signing the proclamation, Gov. McKee joined a bipartisan group of more than two dozen governors and more than 400 city and local leaders around the country who have recognized the Week, an annual effort to raise awareness about choices in K-12 education.

During Rhode Island School Choice Week, parents, schools, and other community members will participate in 85 events and activities to celebrate school choices (traditional public schools, public magnet schools, public charter schools, private schools, online schools, and homeschooling), and encourage families to take an active role in their children's education.

"We look forward to seeing the hard work of Rhode Island teachers, parents, and other event planners come to fruition as they host their celebrations of School Choice Week," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "We thank Gov. McKee for issuing this proclamation and we encourage all parents to use this time to explore school options for next year."

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week focuses equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of events and activities –– such as school fairs, open houses, and student showcases –– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. Year-round, National School Choice Week develops resources and guides to assist families searching for schools or learning environments for their children. The effort is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation.

For more information, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/rhode-island .

