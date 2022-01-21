Highly Successful Mexican Snack Wafer Brand Hits U.S. Shelves

PHOENIX, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The snacking industry needs new options. Sigma saw the potential and popularity of Chocke-Obleas south of the border and has now launched the brand in Hispanic grocers across six key American markets—San Jose, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, Houston and South Texas—with more U.S. destinations and retailers on the horizon." American consumers are hungry for foods that are fun to eat, but also nutritious. They want great taste and a unique high-quality experience. Chocke-Obleas checks all the boxes—it's a snack they can feel good eating and sharing with their families," says Oscar Villarreal, DVP of National Accounts Hispanic Brands for Sigma U.S.

Chocke-Obleas started in 2015 in Mexico and is the keystone brand of Golmex Foods. The product consists of a smooth chocolate filling sandwiched between two artisan wheat and amaranth wafers covered with popped amaranth, a superfood ancient grain with a longtime legacy in Mexico. Chocke-Obleas are crafted with only superior quality ingredients, including 70% cocoa, an ingredient prized by the ancient Mayans in Mexico.

One pack of Chocke-Obleas (three wafers) delivers a delicious, multi-textural experience with quality chocolate, delicate artisan wafers and crispy popped amaranth. Each package also offers 3g of plant-based protein, no preservatives or trans fats, and just 110 calories. Chocke-Obleas are currently available in two flavors: Chocolate and Amaranth.

"There's nothing like Chocke-Obleas on American shelves today. It's not just another cookie, cracker, bar or snack," says Juan Carlos Duran Soriano, Founder and CEO of Golmex, the producer of Chocke-Obleas. "It truly is something different, and we are excited to translate it's success here in Mexico to stores in the States."

About Sigma

Sigma is a leading multinational food company that produces, markets, and distributes quality branded foods, including packaged meats, cheese, yogurt, snacks and other refrigerated and frozen foods. Sigma has a diversified portfolio of leading brands and operates 68 plants and 210 distribution centers in 18 countries across its four key regions: Mexico, Europe, the United States, and Latin America.

