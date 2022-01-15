Time for Change: Students Seek to Inspire at Rally for Educational Choice

FRANKFORT, Ky., Jan. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Old State Capitol building in Frankfort will feature new faces on Monday, Jan. 24, at 10:30 a.m. as students rally on the Capitol steps in celebration of educational choice. The event, one of Kentucky's most prominent celebrations during National School Choice Week, will feature choice-themed rally cheers and remarks from special guest speakers who have benefitted from school choice.

After the rally, students will have the opportunity to tour the Capitol museum and learn about the civics behind the state's educational choice program.

The Frankfort Capitol Rally comes on the heels of a tumultuous year for Kentucky education, with a new Education Opportunity Account program passing the legislature but being challenged in court.

"It has been incredibly exciting to watch Kentucky join the national movement to put more families in control of their children's education," said Andrew Vandiver, president of EdChoice Kentucky. "Thanks to principled leadership from the Kentucky General Assembly, 2021 was a historic year with the passage of the Education Opportunity Account Act. National School Choice Week 2022 gives us an opportunity to celebrate the successes of parents, students, and educators and an opportunity to raise awareness about the educational options that will soon be available to Kentucky families."

The rally is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2022, which will feature more than 26,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

The event is organized by EdChoice KY, a coalition focused on educating the Commonwealth about educational choice programs.

The Old State Capitol is located at 300 W. Broadway St.

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children, focusing equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of celebrations –– such as school fairs and open houses–– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. School Choice Week also develops resources and guides to K-12 education for families. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation. For more information visit schoolchoiceweek.com.

