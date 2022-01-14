Southwest Gas Proud To Expand its Service Territory in Graham County

TUCSON, Ariz., Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With approval from the Arizona Corporation Commission, the transition of the natural gas service provider for customers in Graham County from Graham County Utilities Inc. (GCU) to Southwest Gas is set to formally begin Jan. 18. Southwest Gas is excited to welcome customers from GCU and is committed to making the transition a seamless experience.

"We are excited to welcome these additional 5,300 Graham County customers to the Southwest Gas family. We take great pride in being good community partners and are proud to have more citizens of Graham County join our growing customer base, which now serves more than one million customers throughout Arizona," said John Hester, president and CEO of Southwest Gas. "We are committed to providing excellent, safe and reliable service to our new customers in Graham County."

Southwest Gas has committed to establishing a local operation facility in Graham County. In the meantime, Southwest Gas will place a payment kiosk at the Graham County Electric Cooperative office to allow customers to pay their bills at a familiar location. Customers can learn more about Southwest Gas, how to pay monthly bills, assistance programs, and more at www.swgas.com.

"During this time, GCU customers should expect to receive the same service they have come to rely on," said Julie Williams, Southwest Gas Southern Arizona vice president. "GCU and Southwest Gas are excited about the future and are looking forward to making this transition as seamless as possible."

GCU customers transitioning to Southwest Gas will continue to pay their current GCU rates until conclusion of Southwest Gas' current general rate case application, recently filed with the Arizona Corporation Commission. GCU customers will have access to Southwest Gas assistance programs, including Low Income discounts, Customer Owned Yard Line relocations, Bill Assistance, Energy Efficiency and Energy Share Programs. Customers are encouraged to visit swgas.com/assist for more information on these programs.

