Bachman's Roofing and Solar leads the Nation in offering innovative Timberline Solar from GAF Energy GAF Energy's Timberline Solar™ is the only roof system to directly integrate solar technology into traditional roofing processes and materials

WERNERSVILLE, Pa., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bachman's Roofing & Solar, one of Pennsylvania's leading roofing companies, is among the first in the USA to sell the new, award-winning Timberline Solar™ roof. GAF Energy, a Standard Industries company and a leading provider of solar roofing in North America, recently launched Timberline Solar™, to deliver the first true solar roof to market. Timberline Solar™ incorporates roofing materials into a clean energy-generating system, resulting in a durable, attractive roof that produces energy. The solar roof is now available to residents in Pennsylvania.

"Our customers consistently ask us about solar when replacing their roofs. Now, with GAF Energy's Timberline Solar, there's a solar roofing system that we're confident in offering to our customers—it's a tremendous product," said Eric Bachman from Bachman's Roofing & Solar. "It looks fantastic and has the quality backing and warranty of the largest roofer in America. In addition, a solar roof can help pay for an entirely new roof over time by helping reduce homeowners' monthly electric bills. It's a choice that makes economic sense for many customers."

Bachman adds, "In fact, after our first completed install a prospective customer visited the site of the new system; within minutes of seeing the aesthetics and quality of the new Timberline Solar Roof-they made the decision to buy."

"Solar roofs are the future of solar, and the future of roofing," said Jason Barrett, Senior Vice President at GAF Energy. "I'm thrilled that we're able to work with Bachman's to provide Pennsylvanians this innovative, attractive, and reliable solar roof."

This new system incorporates the world's first nailable solar shingle, the Timberline Solar Energy Shingle™ (ES), which has received three awards from CES 2022—including its highest honor, the Best of Innovation Award, in the "Smart Cities" category. The product is assembled domestically at GAF Energy's U.S. manufacturing and research facility in California.

Homeowners interested in solar roofing options can find out more at: https://www.bachmansroofing.com

About Bachman's Roofing & Solar

Since 1972 Bachman's Roofing & Solar, has been an award-winning leader in the roofing industry, and they've grown into a one stop shop for all home improvement needs, from siding, gutters, windows, doors, to remodeling and now solar. Bachman's has four locations, in Wernersville, Trooper, Allentown, and Pittsburgh to better service the Central, Northeast, Southeast and Southwest regions of PA. Bachman's is proud to be GAF Energy's #1 Solar roofing installer, and the first to sell the Timberline Solar system. They continue the tradition of only using the highest quality products installed by the best craftsman in the industry.

