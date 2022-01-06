TWENTY-FIVE FAITH LEADERS LAUNCH HUNGER STRIKE FOR VOTING RIGHTS ON ANNIVERSARY OF INSURRECTION

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Faith of Black Lives, a coalition of twenty-five faith leaders from across the nation launched a hunger strike on the first anniversary of the insurrection, January 6, 2022 to urge Congress to protect democracy by passing voting rights legislation by Martin L. King, Jr. Day on January 17, 2022.

Hunger Strike for Voting Rights

A coalition of twenty-five faith leaders begin a hunger strike to urge Congress to pass voting rights legislation

Inspired by the "big lie", the violent insurrection on January 6, 2021 was an attempt to overturn democratic rule in the United States. This attempt continues across the nation as 19 states passed 34 laws impacting the right to vote, specifically targeting communities of color. States enacted laws to reduce early voting, restrict access to absentee ballots, and seize control of non-partisan election administration official functions. In addition, extreme partisan gerrymandering threatens access to Black political representation in state and federal elections for the next decade.

"As faith leaders, we are called to speak truth to power and to raise the conscience of this nation through moral resistance", said Rev. Stephen A. Green, Chair, Faith for Black Lives, "this hunger strike reflects our deep commitment to radical love in action to redeem the soul of this nation. As we approach midnight for our democracy, the United States Congress must act urgently to pass voting rights legislation now."

Hunger Strikers for Voting Rights

Rev. Stephen A. Green , Chair, Faith for Black Lives, New York, NY Rev. Traci Blackmon , Associate General Minister, United Church of Christ, Washington, DC Rev. Cornell William Brooks , Professor, Harvard Kennedy School , Director, William Trotter Collaborative, Former President/CEO, NAACP, Cambridge, MA Rev. Dr. Jamal-Harrison Bryant , Pastor, New Birth Cathedral, Atlanta, GA Rev. Dr. Otis Moss III , Pastor, Trinity United Church of Christ, Chicago, IL Rev. Dr. Frederick D. Haynes III , Pastor, Friendship-West Baptist Church, Dallas, TX Rev. Dr Cassandra Gould , Executive Director, Faith Voices , St. Louis, MO Rev. Dr. Lanel D. Guyton , Presiding Elder, Brooklyn-Westchester AME District, Brooklyn, NY Pastor Timothy Findley, Jr. , Pastor, Kingdom Fellowship Church, Louisville, KY Rev Renita Green , Pastor, Holy Trinity AME Church, Wilberforce, OH Rev. Rodrecus M. Johnson, Jr. , Pastor, Anderson Chapel , Killeen, TX Rev. Dr. Lenny Marshall , Pastor, St. Philip AME Church, Tallahassee, Fl Rev. Derrell Wade , Pastor, Macedonia AME Church, Suffolk, VA Rev. Dr. Caesar Roland Richburg , Pastor, Bethel AME Church, Columbia, SC Rev. Dr. Jonathan L. Weaver , Pastor, Greater Mt. Nebo AME Church, Mitchellville, MD Rev. Rickey C. Dennis, Jr. , Pastor, Mt. Nebo AME, Awendaw, SC Rev. Redeem Robinson , Community Pastor, All Souls Movement, Los Angeles, CA Rev. James Wesley Dennis III , Pastor, Pine Grove AME Church, Columbia, SC Rev. Rashad Moore , Pastor, First Baptist Church of Crown Heights, Brooklyn, NY Rev. Dr. Roy Jones, Jr. , Executive Pastor, Saint Philip AME Church, Atlanta, GA Rev. Devon Crawford , Director, William Trotter Collaborative, Harvard Kennedy School Rev. Eugene Minson III , Executive Minister, St. Luke AME Church, Harlem , NY . Darien Jones , Pastor, Moncks Corner AME Church, Moncks Corner, SC Rev. Mary Newton , Pastor, Lee Memorial AME Church, Fort Washington, MD Prophet Bryce Graham , Anointed House of Prayer Ministries, West Palm Beach, FL

