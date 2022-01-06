Tuya Smart Introduces Tuya Cube at CES 2022

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuya Smart (NYSE: TUYA), a global IoT development platform service provider, unveiled an innovative new solution to the market at CES 2022: Tuya Cube. Tuya Cube offers everything developers need to build their own private IoT platforms with distinctive features, highly stable systems, and complete data independence.

Tuya Cube is a cloud-agnostic IoT service deployment solution that helps customers overcome challenges posed by the rapidly expanding IoT industry. With billions of interconnected devices active in the market, Tuya Cube allows developers to build their own private IoT platform that is flexible and scalable to handle device management, connectivity, application development, and data analytics.

"As an open and neutral IoT development platform service provider, Tuya has always put our clients' interests first, addressed the market demands, and made it easier for developers to get started in IoT," said Fritz Werder, General Manager of Tuya Smart North America. "Today, we're proud to launch Tuya Cube, a privatized IoT deployment service for smart home brands, retailers, real estate companies, telecommunication operators, and system providers. Tuya Cube provides another option for customers beyond the major public cloud service offering so that they can select a dedicated cloud service deployment to best suit their business and application needs."

There are different reasons IoT-related businesses would opt for private deployment. Smart home brands expect effective data analytics on the private IoT platform for product upgrades and design while real estate companies use the private IoT platform for various property projects such as smart communities, smart office buildings, and smart homes.

With a thorough understanding of client pain points, the cloud-agnostic IoT service deployment solution provided by Tuya Cube adopts a five-module structure: IaaS, a cloud-native PaaS, an IoT Core base, the IoT capability extension, and the application development and integration platform, providing full technical support for SaaS deployment. More than 40 functional components are encapsulated in these five modules, allowing companies to pick and choose on-demand and complete private deployment at lower costs.

Tuya Cube adopts cloud-native structure Kubernetes and Docker containment management. It can either support open-source middleware or Tuya's self-developed ones to suit the needs of different businesses. The operation and maintenance management platform is responsible for cluster management, scheduling service, service governance, and monitoring alarms to ensure the stable operation of online systems.

The middleware tools such as scene services, basic capabilities extension, app development and integration, and many more, enable developers to deploy their SaaS applications easily and flexibly. Based on the cloud-agnostic structure, the developer can choose the IaaS deployment according to their own preference, whether using AWS, Microsoft Azure, or local servers, to effortlessly manage cloud computing and application services. Tuya Cube provides mobile marketing solutions that integrate OEM apps kits, one-stop e-commerce services, and targeted advertising tools, helping developers to better operate and manage their own mobile e-commerce performance.

Tuya's IoT Core is also compatible with AWS IoT Core, Azure IoT Hub, and other major IoT services provided by cloud companies, thus developers can manage all the devices across different platforms through development SDKs and APIs with relatively low cost.

The four core capabilities of Tuya Cube -- connection and management of IoT devices, rapid application development, data security services, and system auto-scaling -- are supported by Tuya's proven IoT PaaS. Tuya Cube can help enterprises keep pace with the ever-changing demand for IoT technology adoptions in business and create personalized IoT platform operations for every industry vertical, every scenario at a fast speed.

Since 2014, Tuya has empowered over 446,000 developers to embark into the IoT by providing unique low-code/no-code, end-to-end IoT development platform services, enabling the rapid upgrading of traditional devices into IoT-connected devices and the agile development of IoT solutions for different industry verticals. Customers leverage Tuya's IoT development platform to launch, manage, and monetize its IoT devices and services quickly and at a reduced cost.

According to CIC's research, with Tuya's IoT Development Platform, businesses can launch smart devices and corresponding software applications with faster time-to-market, often within weeks or days, saving up to 90% of the time and uncertainty from developing a full stack for product releases.

Tuya's developer tools include a Hardware Development Platform providing over 500 low-code or no-code solutions in several major hardware categories including lighting, home appliances, sensors, and more. The App Development Platform provides public panels, OEMs, and customized app SDKs to create developer's own app in less than one day. The Cloud Development Platform allows developers to create comprehensive services around IoT devices and to develop personalized IoT platforms, PaaS and SaaS-level solutions, featuring over 1,000 open APIs.

Tuya's vertical-focused software solutions enable businesses to easily and securely deploy, connect, and manage large numbers and different types of smart devices. Based on open APIs, Tuya's SaaS development framework provides open-source IoT SaaS functionalities that enable easy development to significantly reduce the developer's workload and boost development speed. Tuya's smart SaaS solutions have been fostered in industries including residential, community, hotel, commercial lighting, and self-service, entering more than 10,000 business scenarios to realize smart living in all kinds of fields.

While the pandemic created vast uncertainty, it also accelerated the digital transformation of businesses and spurred demand for smart consumer products. CES provides a venue to forward-looking companies, like Tuya, to highlight the next wave of innovation that will shape 2022 and the economy of tomorrow.

Launching Tuya Cube will enable big companies and brands to privately deploy and manage their IoT ecosystem at scale, providing one-stop service support from IoT platform construction to hardware product connection to highly customized software. Tuya Cube also helps to easily improve user satisfaction and increase overall service revenue. Build a unique, private IoT Platform fast with Tuya Cube.

In addition to Tuya Cube, new products in the Powered by Tuya ecosystem are on display at CES along with demonstrations of SaaS solutions including Tuya Hospitality, Tuya Residential, and Tuya Commercial Lighting.

About Tuya Smart

Tuya Smart (NYSE: TUYA) is a leading technology company focused on making our lives smarter. Tuya does this through offering a cloud platform that connects a range of devices via the IoT. By building interconnectivity standards, Tuya bridges the intelligent needs of brands, OEMs, developers, and retail chains across a broad range of smart devices and industries. Tuya solutions empower partners and customers by improving the value of their products while making consumers' lives more convenient through the application of technology. Through its growing commercial SaaS business, Tuya offers intelligent business solutions for a wide range of verticals. The Company's platform is backed by industry-leading technology complete with rigorous data protection and security. Tuya partners with leading Fortune 500 companies from around the world to make things smarter, including Philips, Schneider Electric, Lenovo and many others.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tuya Smart