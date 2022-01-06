Springbrook Software's New Cirrus Cloud ERP Platform Realizes Strong Market Adoption in 2021

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Springbrook Software, a leading cloud-based ERP platform for local government agencies, launched its new Cirrus ERP cloud based financial platform in 2021 and increased its number of cloud based customers by over 40%, for all product suites. Springbrook was also just awarded the GOVTech 100 award for the third year in a row.

sprbrk.com. (PRNewsFoto/Springbrook Software)

Springbrook has been providing a full suite of secure, cloud-based solutions including finance, payroll, utility billing, human resources, and online payments to local government agencies for over 30 years. Springbrook's Cirrus is a new technology cloud platform with a full complement of state-of-the-art features, including Tableau, the world's most highly rated reporting and analytics software and a new advanced capital budgeting tool.

"The market response to Cirrus has been powerful as new and existing and customers realize that the future for local government agencies lies in cloud solutions. With the increasing number of cybersecurity threats, the need to manage remote workforces and the ability to eliminate manual upgrades and hardware investments, the cloud is the superior option for futureproofing local governments. It's what our customers have asked for and what we've invested in delivering," says Robert Bonavito, CEO of Springbrook Software.

About Springbrook Software:

Springbrook Software is the country's leading cloud-based finance and administration software provider designing solutions specifically for small to medium sized local government agencies. More than 1700 cities, towns, and districts from coast to coast use our suite of modern, high-performance solutions to manage their finances, payroll, utility billing and collect citizen payments. Springbrook is headquartered in Portland, Oregon, with regional presence in Washington, New York and Massachusetts. https://springbrooksoftware.com

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Lundin steve.lundin@sprbrk.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Springbrook Software