Petros Pharmaceuticals to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect 2022 Virtual Conference and the Biotech Showcase 2022

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PTPI), a leading provider of therapeutics for men's health, announces today that President and Chief Commercial Officer Fady Boctor will participate at the H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect 2022 Virtual Conference and the Biotech Showcase 2022.

Mr. Boctor will present a corporate overview at the H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect 2022 Virtual Conference, which is taking place on January 10 – 13, 2022. The presentation will be available on-demand to registered attendees of the conference beginning at 7:00 a.m. ET on Monday, January 10, 2022, and will be available for 90 days.

In addition, Mr. Boctor will present a corporate overview at the Biotech Showcase which is taking place on January 10 – 12 and January 17 - 19 , 2022. The presentation will be available on-demand throughout the duration of the conference.

Mr. Boctor will participate in virtual one-on-one meetings with registered attendees of the Biotech Showcase conference. To schedule a meeting, click here: https://partneringone.informaconnect.com/sign-in

About Petros Pharmaceuticals

Petros Pharmaceuticals is committed to the goal of becoming a world-leading specialized men's health company by identifying, developing, acquiring, and commercializing innovative therapeutics for men's health issues including, but not limited to erectile dysfunction, endothelial dysfunction, psychosexual and psychosocial ailments, Peyronie's disease, hormone health and substance use disorders.

