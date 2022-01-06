PatientPoint and the Epilepsy Foundation Bring Seizure Safety and Epilepsy Resources to Neurology Offices Nationwide

CINCINNATI and BOWIE, Md., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PatientPoint® and the Epilepsy Foundation today announced a new initiative to bring seizure safety and epilepsy education and support resources to the offices of nearly 3,500 neurologists nationwide. PatientPoint will feature Epilepsy Foundation content on its Wait-Time Communication Platform, Interact Exam Room Platform and Provider Access Platform in neurology practices across the country.

PatientPoint and the Epilepsy Foundation are teaming up to bring seizure safety and epilepsy education and support resources to neurology practices nationwide.

"With PatientPoint, we can reach even more people with epilepsy as well as families, caregivers and the general public."

As part of the new collaboration with the Epilepsy Foundation, PatientPoint will share important seizure first aid information with patients and families in neurology waiting rooms and exam rooms.

"One in 10 people will have a seizure during their lifetime. During a seizure a person may be confused, not aware of what is going on or unconscious. Knowing how to help someone in that instance can make a huge difference," said Brandy Fureman, PhD, Chief Outcomes Officer, Epilepsy Foundation. "Through our collaboration with PatientPoint, we can reach even more people with epilepsy as well as families, caregivers and the general public so that they know how to administer seizure first aid if they witness a seizure and potentially save a life."

PatientPoint will also promote the Epilepsy Foundation's learning portal to patients and families in the exam room and to healthcare providers in the back office. In addition, the initiative will showcase the Epilepsy Learning Healthcare System, a patient-centered network hosted by the Epilepsy Foundation on behalf of a large group of partners across the country including 14 epilepsy centers, key professionals and community services organizations.

"PatientPoint and the Epilepsy Foundation share a common goal of educating, empowering and supporting patients and families, and that shines through in this collaboration," said PatientPoint Executive Vice President of Content & Creative Kate Merz. "We're honored to work together to share education and support resources at the point of care to help raise awareness of seizure and epilepsy and bring hope to those facing challenges."

About PatientPoint

PatientPoint® is the patient engagement platform more providers trust. Our innovative, tech-enabled solutions create more effective doctor-patient interactions and deliver high value for patients, providers and healthcare sponsors. Through our nearly 140k unique healthcare provider relationships, PatientPoint's solutions impact roughly 750 million patient visits each year, further advancing our mission of making every doctor-patient engagement better®. Learn more at patientpoint.com.

About the Epilepsy Foundation

With a network of partners throughout the United States, the Epilepsy Foundation is leading the fight to overcome the challenges of living with epilepsy. The Foundation connects people to treatment, support and resources; leads advocacy efforts; funds innovative research and the training of specialists; and educates the public about epilepsy and seizure first aid. For more than five decades, the Epilepsy Foundation has shone a light on epilepsy to promote awareness and understanding, and to advocate for laws that matter to people with epilepsy, while also funding epilepsy research and supporting epilepsy investigators and specialists in their early careers. In partnership with the CDC, the Epilepsy Foundation has helped to improve access to care for people with epilepsy, expanded its digital reach and online resources in homes across the country, and trained more than 600,000 people in seizure recognition and first aid. The Epilepsy Foundation continues to focus on serving the epilepsy community through advocacy, education, direct services and research for new therapies. To learn more visit epilepsy.com or call 1.800.332.1000. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

