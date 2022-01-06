Moore Kuehn Encourages CSLT, SYTE, TACO, and APSG Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:

Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE: CSLT)

Castlight Health has agreed to merge with Vera Whole Health. Under the proposed transaction, Vera Whole Health will commence a tender offer to acquire all outstanding shares of Class A common stock and Class B common stock for $2.05 in cash per share.

Enterprise Diversified, Inc. (OTC: SYTE)

Enterprise Diversified has agreed to merge with CrossingBridge. Under the proposed transaction, Enterprise Diversified will own only 52.5% of the outstanding common stock of Enterprise Diversified.

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: TACO)

A proxy was recently filed with the SEC regarding Jack in the Box's acquisition of Del Taco. Upon completion of the merger, Del Taco shareholders will receive $12.51 in cash per share.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE: APSG)

A registration statement was recently filed regarding the business combination agreement between APSG and Global Business Travel. Upon completion of the merger, APSG shareholders will own only 15.4% of the combined company.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

Moore Kuehn encourages shareholders who would like to discuss their rights to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at jkuehn@moorekuehn.com or telephone at (212) 709-8245. The consultation and case are free with no obligation to you. Moore Kuehn pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

Moore Kuehn is a 5-star Google client-rated New York City law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers in litigation involving securities laws, fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other claims. For additional information about Moore Kuehn, please visit http://www.moorekuehn.com/practice/new-york-securities-litigation/.

