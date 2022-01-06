BV Investment Partners Announces Investment in Marlabs

BOSTON, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BV Investment Partners (BV), a middle-market private equity firm focused on the tech-enabled business services, software and IT services sectors, announced today that it has made a significant, growth-oriented investment in Marlabs Inc., the global digital solutions company.

Founded in 1996 by CEO Siby Vadakekkara and Srinivasan Balram, Marlabs is an end-to-end IT services provider that enables its customers to build and manage IT applications and infrastructure. Marlabs serves clients globally and across sectors, with particular strength in healthcare, life sciences and financial services. Based in Piscataway, NJ, Marlabs has over 900 U.S. employees and over 1,500 employees in India.

Matt Kinsey, Managing Partner of BV Investment Partners, said, "This is another example of BV investing in a business whose founder has entrusted us to work with him to expand the company he built. We look forward to working with Siby to help broaden demand for the Company's digital transformation services. This investment aligns with our previous IT services deals and provides multiple opportunities for us to add value in partnership with the Marlabs team."

Siby Vadakekkara, Chairman and CEO of Marlabs, said, "As enterprises accelerate investment in research and next generation product development, demand for digital transformation services is growing rapidly. BV's strong track record of relevant and specific success in the IT services industry with businesses like ours will be helpful as we expand our services to help deploy solutions that help our customers with their unique and complex needs."

Sam Axelrod, Principal of BV Investment Partners, added, "Marlabs' distributed workforce across the U.S. and India enables enterprise clients to extend and optimize their development efforts across high-demand skillsets. We look forward to working with Siby and his team to continue to strengthen and grow the business, through both organic initiatives and selective strategic M&A."

EY served as financial advisor to Marlabs and Masuda, Funai, Eifert & Mitchell, Ltd. served as legal counsel to Marlabs. Choate, Hall & Stewart LLP served as legal counsel to BV in the transaction.

About Marlabs Inc.

Marlabs helps leading companies around the world make operations sleeker, keep customers closer, transform data into decisions, de-risk cyberspace, boost legacy systems, and capture novel opportunities and digital-led revenues. It provides digital-first strategy and advisory services, rapid solution incubation and prototyping, and agile digital solution engineering. Marlabs is headquartered in New Jersey, with offices in the U.S., Germany, and India. Its 2,400+ global workforce includes highly experienced technology, platform, and industry specialists from the world's leading technical universities.

About BV Investment Partners

BV Investment Partners is one of the oldest and most experienced sector-focused private equity firms in North America. Since its founding in 1983, the firm has invested approximately $4.3 billion, actively targeting investments in the tech-enabled business services, software, and IT services industries. For more information, please visit www.bvlp.com .

