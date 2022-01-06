Banville Wine Merchants: Growth in Italian Portfolio and Personnel

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Banville Wine Merchants announces today, Michele Ricci former Executive Vice President of Montcalm Imports joins the Banville team as Vice President of Italian Portfolio. Banville continues to expand its Italian portfolio to include artisanal wineries from across the Italian peninsula with a collection of producers previously imported by Montcalm Imports.

(PRNewsfoto/Banville Wine Merchants)

Michele Ricci joins Banville as VP of Italian Portfolio and brings with him a collection of artisanal Italian wineries.

"As we continue to expand, we seek out people and suppliers who are like minded and who believe in the same core principles as Banville, integrity, quality, authenticity and family. Michele Ricci brings with him a handful of wineries that are a natural fit for Banville and complement our existing producer relationships. Michele will be key in successfully growing our Italian portfolio and managing our supplier partners with the same transparency as we have in the past." Lia Tolaini Banville.

Vice President of Italian Portfolio, Michele Ricci adds, "I am very enthusiastic about joining the Banville team and I am confident that the selected brands will blend seamlessly with the already prestigious Banville Wine Merchants portfolio because they share the same philosophy that focuses on high-quality and best-value wines. The vision is to support Lia and to continue building a stronger and more complete International Portfolio, to be recognized in the U.S and Canadian markets as the source for quality fine wines".

Banville's investments in personnel in early 2022 bring the company headcount to over fifty people, introducing several new national positions including Chicago based, Director of National Accounts, Kim Johnson. "We appreciate and respect the presence that these wineries have established in the US market and are looking forward to building on that success with Banvilles resources, national network and dynamic expertise in the US market." Gina Della Vedova, VP of National Sales.

About Banville Wine Merchants

Banville Wine Merchants is a National Importer of fine wine, artisanal beer and craft spirits with Wholesale companies in New York, New Jersey, Washington DC, Virginia and Oregon. Founded in 2004 with deep roots in Italy, today Banville Wine Merchants represents meticulously selected wineries and distilleries from top producing regions around the world that share a common belief in integrity, quality, authenticity and family. For more information please visit www.BanvilleWine.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Banville Wine Merchants