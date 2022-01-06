AOTMP® Announces Industry Solutions Showcase for Telecom, Mobility & IT Management Professionals Live, online event simplifies the process of evaluating solutions, products, and services

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Event organizers at AOTMP®, the Association of Telecom, Mobility & IT Management Professionals, announced its first annual live online event where vendors will present their latest offerings in thirty-minute Spotlights to buyers and influencers allowing quick and effective review of many offerings across two days.

The event will take place on July 27 and 28 and is capped off with the annual AOTMP® Industry awards presentation for vendor professionals, teams, and organizations. The creation of the event was driven by both vendors looking for a better way to showcase their offerings and enterprises looking for a more effective way to quickly evaluate multiple offerings.

This event is expected to attract global vendors looking to spotlight their offerings and buyers and influencers exploring options in the following categories:

Professional Services - consulting, outsourcing, and managed services

Carriers, Operators & Service Providers - traditional and cloud-based telecom, mobility, and IT network services supporting voice, data, and video communications

Software - user applications and applications used in the telecom, mobility & IT environment

Hardware & Equipment - physical infrastructure and endpoints

Vendor spotlights and limited sponsorships are available now. Participant registration is free and limited to buyers and influencers. Registration opens on May 2, 2022. Learn more about the AOTMP® Industry Solutions Showcase.

"The pace of vendor innovation demands new and creative ways to educate buyers and influencers of solution options and benefits. The AOTMP® Industry Solution Showcase is the ideal forum for vendors to share valuable information in an effective and efficient manner with enterprises eager to learn," says Timothy C. Colwell, Executive Vice President and head of the AOTMP®'s event content production team.

About AOTMP®

AOTMP®, the Association of Telecom, Mobility, and IT Management Professionals, is a membership organization for individuals and teams that support and advance a $4.3 trillion dollar global industry. AOTMP® delivers value to professionals through memberships, training, certifications, events, publications, industry standards, recruiting, and personal branding. Learn more at www.aotmp.com

