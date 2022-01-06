31st Butter Sculpture Unveiled: "Harvesting More, Together" at the Pennsylvania Farm Show

From Farm to City, We're Celebrating Dairy at the Pennsylvania Farm Show

HARRISBURG, Pa., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Dairy Association North East, in conjunction with the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, revealed the highly anticipated butter sculpture, a tableau that showcases the importance of dairy farming and the positive impact of urban gardens.

"Harvesting More, Together" is the theme for the 31st butter sculpture. The sculpture depicts a dairy farmer in a rural community sharing a glass of milk with urban gardeners in front of a city skyline, celebrating how they come together to feed communities.

Dairy farmer Casandra Long of Doodle-A-Long Farms in Spring City, Pa., said, "The butter sculpture is a creative way to highlight the state's dedicated dairy farmers and the important role agriculture plays in our lives. Producing nutritious milk and dairy products and feeding people is what I love most about being a dairy farmer."

The sculpture was constructed over a 14-day period by artists Jim Victor and Marie Pelton of Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, using more than 1,000 pounds of butter donated by Land O' Lakes in Carlisle, Cumberland County.

"Creating sculptures that celebrate the hard work of dairy farmers is an immense source of pride for us," said Jim Victor. "We also enjoy knowing that our art is not only entertaining, but that the sculptures tell impactful stories about the importance of dairy farming," added Marie Pelton.

The butter sculpture is on display in the Farm Show's Main Hall. Following the Farm Show, the butter will be moved to the Reinford Farm in Juniata County to be converted into renewable energy in the farm's methane digester.

Half a million people are expected to visit the butter sculpture at the PA Farm Show during its eight-day run from January 8th through January 15th.

