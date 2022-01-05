White Castle Teams Up with Hip-Hop Star and Slider Lover Fat Joe to Usher in "Joenuary" and Introduce the New Spicy Joe Slider

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- White Castle will usher in the month of "Joenuary" by bringing back Cravers' favorite comfort food — the Sloppy Joe Slider and the Smoky Joe Slider — along with two new items: the Spicy Joe Slider and Sloppy Fries.

White Castle is teaming up with Grammy-nominated hip-hop star and self-professed Slider lover Fat Joe to introduce the Spicy Joe Slider and Sloppy Fries and to celebrate Joenuary as a month dedicated to all things Joe. Fat Joe and White Castle have all kinds of fun and surprises lined up, including Joe-inspired memes and trivia as well as original "joetry" (poetry) and "joekes" (jokes).

"Our Sloppy Joes are back, and that means it's time to embrace the sloppy life," said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. "We're excited that Fat Joe is helping us announce the return of our Sloppy Joe and Smoky Joe Sliders and introduce our new Spicy Joe Slider and Sloppy Fries."

As a Bronx native, Fat Joe grew up visiting his local White Castle.

"White Castle was a big part of my childhood," Fat Joe said. "I always enjoyed eating their Sliders with my friends and family, so it's a full-circle moment to partner with them all these years later in an unprecedented way. I'm excited to introduce new additions to the menu and share some other surprises so we can start the new year off right."

The 99-cent Sloppy Joe Slider is a nod to the classic comfort food, only slider-sized. It's made with lean ground beef, onions, tomatoes and bell peppers mixed with a sweet-and-tangy sauce. The Smoky Joe Slider is made the same way as the Sloppy Joe Slider except that it's topped with smoked cheddar cheese and crispy onions.

The new Spicy Joe Slider turns up the heat a bit on the old classic. It's the traditional Sloppy Joe Slider topped with a perfectly spicy slice of jalapeno cheese and jalapeno crisps. The new Sloppy Fries are White Castle's signature crispy crinkle fries covered with ooey-gooey melted cheese and topped with the tangy Sloppy Joe sauce.

White Castle's Sloppy Joe family, which will be available through Feb. 19 or while supplies last, offers just the right combination of flavor, comfort and value. Cravers can mix or match the Sloppy, Smoky or Spicy Joe Sliders in a "Joe 6-Pack" for just $6.

New and existing members of the Craver Nation can try any one of the three Sloppy Joe Sliders for free. When ordering at the restaurant, simply open the White Castle app, head to Craver Nation, find the offer listed under "At Castle Offers," and present the offer to a White Castle team member.

In addition, all Craver Nation members can save 20% on all mobile orders through Craver Nation in the White Castle app. The offer is good for unlimited use, but only for a limited time. Just open the White Castle app, head to Craver Nation and find the offer listed under "Mobile Offers."

New Craver Nation members can also get a free Original Slider Combo Meal when they sign up.

Stay tuned to White Castle's and Fat Joe's social media as they celebrate Joenuary all month long.

