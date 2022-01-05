Tile and Lenovo Collaborate to Make the New ThinkPad X1 Laptops Findable

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tile, the pioneer in finding technology, continues to grow its presence in the PC market with the introduction of Tile-enabled Lenovo ThinkPad X1 laptops. Lenovo's all new X1 Carbon 10th Gen, X1 Yoga 7th Gen and X1 Nano 2nd Gen will be enabled with Tile finding technology, making it easy for customers to find their laptop, even when it's offline. This collaboration follows Tile's integration with HP, marking a notable expansion within the category and continued growth as the finding solution for PC owners around the world.

Download Tile from the Microsoft store to make new Lenovo ThinkPad X1 laptops findable

"The lines between work, school and home life have become increasingly blurred, making it even more critical for people to feel confident they can keep track of their laptop whether they're at home, the office, the coffee shop or on the road," said CJ Prober, CEO of Tile. "Our work with Lenovo extends Tile's finding capabilities to millions of ThinkPad PCs through our free Windows and mobile apps, giving consumers added peace of mind knowing they can get through their day without the frustrating disruption of misplacing their laptop."

To make the new ThinkPad X1 laptops findable, users simply download and install the free Tile Windows App from the Microsoft Store and activate their ThinkPad as a Tile. They can then locate their ThinkPad using the free Tile app on any Android or iOS smartphone, even if it's shut down and offline, for up to 14 days. When finding nearby, the Tile app can be used to ring their PC within a Bluetooth range of up to 250 ft. If a user's PC is outside of Bluetooth range, they can use the Tile app to view its most recent location or enlist the secure help of Tile's global Network to aid in their search. The new Tile-enabled ThinkPad X1 laptops will be available for purchase starting in March, 2022.

"Our collaboration with Tile allows us to bring an additional layer of security to our new ThinkPad X1 portfolio, which is optimized for the hybrid worker through enhanced performance and security features," said Tom Butler, executive director, Commercial Portfolio and Product Management, Lenovo PCSD. "As consumers adjust to their new normal, adding findability to their PC is a valuable resource we're thrilled we can offer."

Tile's embedded Find with Tile business has been expanding rapidly. Tile technology is now embedded in over 40 different third-party devices across audio, wearables, travel, smart home, pet and PC categories. Learn more at tile.com/partners.

ABOUT TILE

Locating millions of unique items every day, Tile™ gives everything the power of smart location. Leveraging its vast community that spans 195 countries, Tile's cloud-based finding platform helps people find the things that matter to them most. In addition to devices in multiple form factors for every use case, Tile works with over 40 partner products leveraging its finding technology across audio, travel, wearables and PC categories. Recently awarded #5 on Fast Company's list of Most Innovative consumer electronics companies, Tile is based in San Mateo, CA and is backed by Francisco Partners, Bessemer Venture Partners, and GGV Capital. For more information, please visit Tile.com.

