Sentry Insurance Foundation names eight Maui scholarship recipients

KAPALUA, Hawaii, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eight deserving Maui students will get help pursuing a college education through scholarships totaling $15,500 from the Sentry Insurance Foundation as part of its Sentry Scholars program.

The scholarships keep talented, driven individuals in Hawaii where they can make a positive impact on their communities.

The Sentry Insurance Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Sentry Insurance, made the announcement today in advance of the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions, which begins on Thursday. The scholarship recipients are: Precious Kyle Arellano, Teige-Anna Baracoma-Suyat, Laura Brock, Akira Foreman, Jonas Maricial, Serene Morales, Haley Marie Sumibcay, and Chayanne Viloria.

To date, the Sentry Scholars program has provided $36,500 to 14 Maui students to attend college in the University of Hawai'i system and its affiliated Hawai'i community colleges.

"The Sentry Scholars program is part of our year-round pledge to be an engaged partner on the island of Maui," said Kalynn Pempek, executive director of the Sentry Insurance Foundation. "These scholarships keep talented, driven individuals on island where they can make a positive impact on their communities."

Renewable each year, the foundation annually awards two scholarships to students pursuing a two-year degree and two earning a four-year degree. When fully implemented, the program will provide scholarships for up to 12 students at a time. The current program recipients have varying interests:

Precious Kyle Arellano , University of Hawai'i Maui College. Precious is a freshman studying nursing. After experiencing a medical event and helping others in volunteer programs, she knew she wanted to join the medical field to help others.

Teige-Anna Baracoma-Suyat, University of Hawai'i Maui College. As a creative media major, Teige-Anna's dream is to become a storyteller and creator in the animation, entertainment, and media industry.

Laura Brock, University of Hawai'i at M ā noa. Laura is currently studying biology. She grew up on the island of Maui and hopes to one day pursue medicine and give back to her community.

Akira Foreman , University of Hawai'i Maui College. After graduating as valedictorian of her high school, Akira is chasing her dream of helping others by studying science and nursing.

Jonas Maricial, University of Hawai'i Maui College. After graduating from Lahainaluna High School, Jonas is in his sophomore year studying creative media.

Serene Morales, University of Hawai'i at M ā noa . Serene is currently a junior majoring in creative media and Asian studies. She plans to specialize in film and bring stories to life.

Haley Marie Sumibcay , University of Hawai'i Maui College. Haley Marie is a sophomore on track to get her associate degree in liberal arts this school year.

Chayanne Viloria , University of Hawai'i Maui College. While taking pre-nursing courses, Chayanne is working as a nurse assistant, caring for the elderly. She plans to specialize in labor and delivery or pediatrics when she gets her nursing degree.

"Beyond helping to keep students on island, these scholarships provide students the opportunity to learn skills in a diverse span of disciplines that will help them improve and enhance our island community," said Jocelyn Romero Demirbag, director of development for the University of Hawai'i Foundation.

As part of Sentry's title sponsorship of the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Pempek said the mutual insurance group has "worked to forge partnerships that will make the greatest impact on Maui's people, while also aligning with our foundation's mission of increasing access to education and workforce development."

The Sentry Scholars program on Maui is similar to the Sentry Insurance Foundation's scholarship program in Wisconsin, where Sentry's home office is located. Since 1964, the foundation has provided higher education scholarship opportunities at institutions throughout the state. In total, more than 200 students each year receive some level of financial scholarship from the foundation.

About Sentry Insurance Foundation

The Sentry Insurance Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Sentry. Giving priorities include education, workforce development, United Way, and local organizations that work to improve the quality of life and build equitable communities where we live and work, including the Maui community.

About Sentry

Sentry Insurance is one of the largest and most financially secure mutual insurance groups in the United States, holding a Financial Strength Rating of A+ (superior) from AM Best, current as of June 2021. See ambest.com/ratings/guide.pdf for rating information. Sentry and its subsidiaries sell property and casualty insurance, life insurance, annuities and retirement programs for business and individuals throughout the country. Headquartered in Stevens Point, Wisconsin, Sentry employs more than 4,300 associates across the country. See a complete list of underwriting companies at sentry.com.

