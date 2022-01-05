RentPath selects innovative engineering leader, David Sommers, to serve as Chief Technology Officer Former startup co-founder and seasoned technology executive, Sommers will lead the development of RentPath's continuously evolving technological platforms and infrastructure.

ATLANTA, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RentPath (www.rentpath.com), a Redfin company, and leading marketing technology and services platform for the rental industry, announced the appointment of David Sommers as Chief Technology Officer. As an experienced tech-industry executive, Sommers will work with the leadership team to chart the course for continued innovation at RentPath.

"He will be crucial in our mission to deliver seamless experiences across our platforms." - Jon Ziglar , CEO of RentPath

"David's track record building and driving high-performing engineering teams to deliver meaningful results for technology firms as CTO makes him a natural fit to help lead us into our next chapter," said Jon Ziglar, CEO of RentPath. "He will be crucial in our mission to deliver seamless experiences across our platforms while continuously innovating to add value to the solutions multifamily owners and operators need to connect with renters."

Sommers has a long history as an influential leader at RentPath. He previously served as Senior Director of Engineering, where he expanded RentPath's engineering team and led the development of web, mobile, and integration services.

A skilled problem solver, innovator and champion of change, Sommers brings a wealth of experience as a technology leader for healthcare technology companies. Prior to his most recent appointment as RentPath's CTO, Sommers served as founding CTO and COO at Clockwise.MD, a leader in patient engagement software in the healthcare industry, shepherding that business through multiple acquisitions.

Sommers expanded Clockwise.MD's product and engineering capabilities from startup mode—serving hundreds of customers—to enterprise-level offerings serving thousands of customers. Within two years and under Sommers' guidance, Clockwise.MD established itself as an industry leader and was acquired by DocuTAP, a practice management and electronic medical record software company. As CTO at DocuTAP, Sommers led initiatives to further modernize the platform with a focus on driving scalability and increasing profit margins.

"I couldn't be more excited to work with the RentPath team as we enter this new stage of the company's evolution as a platform solution provider to the rental industry. I believe the key to helping people make decisions is to surface relevant insights through curated experiences that are powered by real-time data, flawlessly built applications and scalable architecture," said Sommers of his vision as CTO. "Experience has taught me that technology doesn't solve problems, people do, and they do it with a mixture of technology, understanding challenges and innovation."

Sommers started his software career in the education and healthcare industries and has extensive experience building companies with venture capital firms, collaborating with private equity firms, and participating in mergers & acquisitions. He is an alumnus of the University of Georgia.

About RentPath

RentPath is the only marketing and automation platform that engages prospective residents through the entire renter journey, maximizing leads and occupancies with unparalleled ROI. Through its broad network of rental listing sites including rent.com, ApartmentGuide.com and Rentals.com, RentPath connects property owners and managers with over 10 million high-intent, in-market renters per month. In addition, the RentPath platform powers a full suite of best-in-class digital marketing solutions across search advertising, social media, email marketing, web chat, resident communication, reputation management and more. RentPath's holistic solutions simplify the rental search experience for renters while driving occupancies and efficiencies for property managers and owners. RentPath is a Redfin Company.

