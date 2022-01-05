OFC 2022 Plenary Speakers to Share Perspectives on 5G, Space Exploration Technologies and Silicon Photonics John Bowers, University of California, Santa Barbara; James Green, NASA; and Elise Neel, Verizon to headline the industry's premier event for optical communications, telecom and data center optics

WASHINGTON, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From how 5G is enabling our autonomous world to the communications technology needed for space exploration to current and future silicon photonics advancements, three industry luminaries will share how optical technology is enabling the future during the OFC plenary session. The 2022 Optical Fiber Communication Conference and Exhibition to be held 06-10 March 2022 at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, California, USA, is the premier conference and exhibition for optical communications and networking professionals. This year's conference will be a hybrid format with in-person and virtual components to meet the unique needs of a global audience.

OFC Plenary Speakers

John Bowers, Director, Institute of Energy Efficiency, University of California, Santa Barbara, USA; James Green, NASA Chief Scientist, NASA, USA; and Elise Neel, Senior Vice President, New Business Incubation, Verizon, USA will provide attendees with insight into how revolutionary technologies are shaping our world and the impacts they will have on the industry moving forward. The plenary program is scheduled for Tuesday, 08 March 2022, 08:00 PST, UTC-08:00.

"The plenary session is one of the most highly anticipated components of OFC, and we are particularly excited to present this year's line-up of industry and academic visionaries," according to OFC General Chairs Shinji Matsuo, David Plant and Jun Shan Wey. "Each year, we select the individuals who inspire us by making great strides in science and technology – people who are driving breakthrough innovations for a better future. Dr. Bowers, Dr. Green and Ms. Neel personify these characteristics."

John Bowers, University of California, Santa Barbara

Dr. Bowers' talk on "Present and Future Silicon Photonics" will review the current use of silicon photonics and future predictions. The discussion will examine silicon photonics' future growth areas, including rapid advancement in performance and capability with multiple fabrication facilities and foundries having advanced passive and active devices, including modulators, photodetectors and lasers.

James Green, NASA

Dr. Green's presentation "Exploration Technologies: Communicating with Spacecraft, Landers, Rovers and Human Missions" will address the evolution and architecture of advanced communication technologies for exploring the planets.

Elise Neel, Verizon

Ms. Neel will present a talk featuring "5G and the Promise of Industry 4.0." She will share her insight into how 5G is foundational technology enabling connection, management and operation of the physical, digital and biological elements required for the autonomous world.

Registration Information

About OFC

The 2022 Optical Fiber Communication Conference and Exhibition (OFC) is the premier conference and exhibition for optical communications and networking professionals. For more than 45 years, OFC has drawn attendees from all corners of the globe to meet and greet, teach and learn, make connections and move business forward.

OFC includes dynamic business programming, an exhibition of global companies and high impact peer-reviewed research that, combined, showcase the trends that are shaping the entire optical networking and communications industry. OFC is co-sponsored by the IEEE Communications Society (IEEE/ComSoc) and the IEEE Photonics Society and co-sponsored and managed by Optica (formerly OSA). OFC in 2022 will be presented in a hybrid format with in-person and virtual components and will take place 06-10 March 2022 at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, California, USA.

