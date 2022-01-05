LaunchPad Lab Awarded 2022 Best Place to Work in Chicago by Built In

CHICAGO, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LaunchPad Lab, a digital product agency that brings people and technology together to build mission-critical apps, announces the distinct honor of being included in Built In's 2022 Best Places to Work. This prestigious list recognizes top employers across the country, featuring those who go above and beyond to provide competitive salaries, comprehensive benefits, and more.

LaunchPad Lab has worked hard to create a culture of innovation for its people, making this recognition a significant accomplishment. From the employee-led creation of their Company Constants to extensive employee benefits, including flexible work schedules, comprehensive health and retirement plans, professional development opportunities, generous time-off packages and more, LaunchPad Lab strives to treat every team member with respect, admiration, and appreciation.

"Our team members are the most important part of our business," says Scott Weisman, Partner and Chief Operating Officer at LaunchPad Lab. "By playing the long game and investing in our people, we're able to grow with the individual and create a future full of opportunities."

LaunchPad Lab offers a number of opportunities for team members to create and establish relationships with each other. Through weekly "lunch and learn" events, monthly coffee pairing with other team members, and quarterly team bonding events, LaunchPad Lab helps each team member continually improve—all while actively participating in the broader tech community.

"LaunchPad Lab embodies the adage 'great teams build great products.' Everyone at LaunchPad Lab brings their authentic self to work, which makes both our clients' products and our company better in every way," said Conor Hawes, Engineering Manager at LaunchPad Lab. "I couldn't be more proud to be part of this diverse and inclusive team for the last 4 years."

"It is my honor to extend congratulations to the 2022 Best Places to Work winners," says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Built In. "This year saw a record number of entrants—and the past two years fundamentally changed what tech professionals want from work. These honorees have risen to the challenge, evolving to deliver employee experiences that provide the meaning and purpose today's tech professionals seek."

LaunchPad Lab's strong culture, talented team members, and award-winning digital products has established them as the go-to digital product agency in Chicago. Organizations that are interested in working with LaunchPad Lab for web development, application development, UX/UI design, or technology consulting can learn more and contact the company here.

About LaunchPad Lab

LaunchPad Lab is a digital product company that brings people and technology together to build mission-critical applications. Since 2012, our team has helped businesses shape, build and optimize digital applications that solve challenges and accelerate growth. We partner with you to solve the right problem, not just what's on the surface—and this approach is one of the core reasons why over 90% of our clients continue to partner with us long-term.

About Built In

Built In is creating the largest platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, more than three million of the industry's most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on this platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, develop their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves 1,800 innovative companies of all sizes, ranging from startups to the Fortune 100. By putting their stories in front of its uniquely engaged audience, Built In helps them hire otherwise hard-to-reach tech professionals, locally, nationally or remotely. www.builtin.com

About Built In's Best Places to Work

Built In's esteemed Best Places to Work Awards, now in its fourth year, honor companies across numerous categories: 100 Best Places to Work, 50 Best Small Places to Work, 100 Best Midsize Places to Work, 50 Companies with the Best Benefits and 50 Best Paying Companies, 100 Best Large Companies to Work For, and 50 Best Remote-First Places to Work.

