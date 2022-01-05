Green Group Expands In Texas, Enters Colorado With Two More Partnerships

RALEIGH, N.C, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Group announced today its expansion in Texas and its entry into Colorado with the additions of Aggieland Green and Integrated Lawn Care, respectively. The Green Group family of brands now has a presence in six states throughout the southern and the midwestern United States.

Green Group expands in Texas, enters Colorado.

Aggieland Green and Integrated Lawn care were founded, owned, and operated by industry veteran Tim Schnabel for the past two decades. Tim founded Integrated Lawn Care in Colorado Springs, CO, and later founded Aggieland Green in College Station, TX. Although Tim will step down from daily operations, he will remain involved as an owner with Green Group.

"I chose to partner with Green Group for two reasons," says Schnabel. "People and legacy. I was only interested in a company that would value my employees and the legacy of the businesses I have built over the past 20 years. Green Group's philosophy is "Helping Happy Grow," which starts with the employees. They place a high value on the employees and put them first in order to have a healthy business. This has always been our key to success, and Green Group not only mirrors our approach but also brings more opportunities for employee benefits and upward mobility.

After having the opportunity to go through this process with Green Group, I am very impressed with their organization and the people behind the brand. The transition has been smooth, and I am thrilled to continue to see what I've built for so many years continue to blossom under their leadership. I am also thankful for the opportunity to work with Green Group as a new partner, which provides additional new opportunities for my career as well."

"We are proving time and again that growth does not have to come at the expense of the people who have built these businesses," says Keith Freeman, CEO of Green Group. "Tim and his teams have built two outstanding businesses that serve thousands of customers. We could not be happier to have them as part of the Green Group family."

Green Group will retain all employees at each location. Two employees also received promotions to General Manager. Troy Ellis will lead the team at Integrated Lawn Care, and Kersten Dupree will lead the team at Aggieland Green.

About Green Group

Green Group is a national lawn care and turf services platform providing recurring lawn care and pest control services to residential and commercial customers. Headquartered in North Carolina, Green Group provides services through a strategic network of local brands, delivering the same top-quality service expertise of a local company with the resources of a larger platform to support its employees, customers, and communities. Our family of brands includes some of the most established lawn care brands throughout the country that were built by veteran lawn care professionals and their dedicated teams. We incorporate technology to improve processes, while our primary focus is on investing in people. We believe the happiest employees provide the best service, and our goal is to offer our teams long-term sustainable career paths doing what they love and serving their communities. We are built to serve and are Helping Happy Grow!

For more information about Green Group, please visit greengroupcompanies.com or follow along on Facebook and LinkedIn.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Green Group