The acquisition is on behalf of a Delaware statutory trust investment offering that seeks to raise $32 million in equity from accredited investors

Capital Square 1031 Acquires New Class A Multifamily Community in Banks County, Georgia The acquisition is on behalf of a Delaware statutory trust investment offering that seeks to raise $32 million in equity from accredited investors

ATLANTA, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Square 1031, a leading sponsor of Delaware statutory trust (DST) offerings for Section 1031 exchange and other accredited investors, announced today the acquisition of a new Class A, 234-unit luxury multifamily community in Commerce, Georgia a part of Metro Atlanta. The community was acquired on behalf of CS1031 Capstone at Banks Crossing Apartments, DST.

Capital Square 1031

"Capstone at Banks Crossing Apartments is Capital Square's fifteenth acquisition of an apartment community in Georgia, creating management efficiencies and economies of scale," said Louis Rogers, founder and chief executive officer of Capital Square. "Capital Square is bullish on Metro Atlanta because the economy is growing rapidly and creating jobs. The population of the Atlanta metropolitan statistical area increased 15.2% between 2010 and 2020, and Commerce, along with nearby areas, has become an important industrial hub for the growing region.1"

Located at 288 E. Ridgeway Road, Capstone at Banks Crossing was recently completed in 2021. Situated in Banks County, on 15.6 acres of land, the community was 97.8% leased as of December 2021.

The community offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units with high-end finishes, including granite kitchen and bathroom countertops, stainless steel appliances and more.

Amenities at the community include a swimming pool with tanning ledge, clubhouse with resident lounges and a kitchen, business center, coffee bar and conference room. Additional features include a fitness center with digital on-demand classes, outdoor grilling stations, package delivery lockers, dog park and pet spa, fire pit and storage units available to rent.

Capstone also benefits from important demand drivers, such as increasing regional employment. Notably, SK Innovation launched construction on the second phase of its $2.6 billion electric battery plant, which will supply about 430,000 electric vehicle batteries per year to Ford and Volkswagen when the factory fully ramps up by the end of 2023.2 SK Innovation forecasts that the plant, located approximately two miles from Capstone, could eventually employ more than 6,000 workers. The operations also plan to bring thousands of other businesses to the area, including suppliers and retail operations, such as restaurants.

Enchem Ltd., a supplier to SK Innovation, announced it would invest $61.4 million to build two new manufacturing plants in nearby Jackson County, creating more than 300 jobs.

Diana Food's $50 million office and food manufacturing and warehouse facility and German laminate and wood flooring underlay manufacturer Selit's $45 million plant are less than one mile from the apartment complex. Additionally, GE Appliances' new distribution center is four miles from Capstone, while Southeast Toyota Distributor's 350,000-square-foot facility is just six miles away.

Meanwhile, Amazon and Walmart have leased more than one million square feet each in nearby Pendergrass, Georgia, while Toyota Industries Compressor Parts America is expanding its manufacturing facility, also in Pendergrass. These companies, and others, have targeted northeast Georgia as ideal for manufacturing and distribution activities.

"Capstone is an exceptional addition to the Capital Square portfolio," said Whitson Huffman, chief strategy and investment officer. "The property is newly built and caters to higher-end renters in an economically thriving part of Georgia. Expanding employment centers in the region will drive continued population and employment growth, which should lead to even greater demand for quality housing options, such as those provided by Capstone at Banks Crossing Apartments."

CS1031 Capstone at Banks Crossing Apartments, DST seeks to raise $32 million in equity from accredited investors and has a minimum investment requirement of $50,000.

Since its founding in 2012, Capital Square has acquired 146 real estate assets for over 3,800 investors seeking quality replacement properties that qualify for tax deferral under Section 1031 of the Internal Revenue Code and other investors seeking stable cash flow and capital appreciation.

About Capital Square

Capital Square is a national real estate firm specializing in tax-advantaged real estate investments, including Delaware statutory trusts for Section 1031 exchanges and qualified opportunity zone funds for tax deferral and exclusion. Since 2012, Capital Square has completed more than $4.2 billion in transaction volume. Capital Square's executive team has decades of experience in real estate investments. Its founder, Louis Rogers, has structured hundreds of investment offerings totaling in excess of $5 billion. Capital Square's related entities provide a range of services, including due diligence, acquisition, loan sourcing, property/asset management, and disposition, for a growing number of high net worth investors, private equity firms, family offices and institutional investors. Since 2017, Capital Square has been recognized by Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest growing companies in the nation for five consecutive years. Additionally, in 2021, the company was ranked 101st on the list of Inc. 5000 Washington D.C. Metro's Fastest-Growing Private Companies. In 2017, 2018 and 2020, the company was also ranked on Richmond BizSense's list of fastest growing companies. Capital Square was listed by Virginia Business on their "Best Places to Work in Virginia" report in 2019 and 2021 as well as on their "Fantastic 50" reports in 2019 and 2020. To learn more, visit www.CapitalSquare1031.com.

Disclaimer: Securities offered through WealthForge Securities, LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC. Capital Square and WealthForge Securities, LLC are separate entities. There are material risks associated with investing in DST properties and real estate securities including illiquidity, tenant vacancies, general market conditions and competition, lack of operating history, interest rate risks, the risk of new supply coming to market and softening rental rates, general risks of owning/operating commercial and multifamily properties, short term leases associated with multi-family properties, financing risks, potential adverse tax consequences, general economic risks, development risks, long hold periods, and potential loss of the entire investment principal. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Potential cash flow, returns and appreciation are not guaranteed. IRC Section 1031 is a complex tax concept; consult your legal or tax professional regarding the specifics of your particular situation. This is not a solicitation or an offer to see any securities. Please read the Private Placement Memorandum (PPM) in its entirety, paying careful attention to the risk section prior to investing. Private placements are speculative. Diversification does not guarantee profits or protect against losses.

1. https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/ATLPOP

2. Online Athens, https://www.onlineathens.com/story/news/local/2021/05/03/commerce-sk-innovation-electric-battery-plant-bring-jobs-growth/4916160001/

Contact:

Julie Leber

Spotlight Marketing Communications

949.427.1391

julie@spotlightmarcom.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Capital Square 1031