Built In Announces Winners of Its 2022 Best Places to Work Awards Program Program Honors Companies Whose Outstanding Cultures Show a Commitment to Their People

CHICAGO, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Built In today announced its 2022 Best Places to Work winners, companies that foster meaningful employee experiences through cultural programs and benefits their people value. The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to those in the enterprise, and honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in the eight largest tech markets across the U.S. Click to see the 2022 winners .

Built In determines winners for Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation, benefits and companywide programming. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI and other people-first cultural offerings.

"I'm thrilled to congratulate our 2022 Best Places to Work winners," says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Built In. "This year saw a record number of applicants. For our remote-first companies list, the number of entrants more than quadrupled. This demonstrates how much these companies have changed this year as they adapted to the evolving preferences of today's tech professionals. With their willingness to change, these companies show a profound commitment to their people. That spirit defines a 'best place to work,' and, ultimately, it's what this program is designed to reward."

The Best Places to Work program is growing both in terms of categories and reach. In addition to existing lists, this year includes new 100 Best Large Companies to Work For lists across eight of the largest tech markets in the U.S., honoring nationwide companies with 501+ employees.

By highlighting these workplaces across varied categories, Built In gives its audience of sought-after tech professionals the chance to discover companies with benefits they value and cultures they believe in. For the winning companies, Best Places to Work provides broad exposure to otherwise hard-to-hire, hard-to-find tech professionals.

ABOUT BUILT IN

Built In is creating the largest platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, more than three million of the industry's most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, develop their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves 1,800 innovative companies of all sizes, ranging from startups to the Fortune 100. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them hire otherwise hard-to-reach tech professionals, locally, nationally or remotely. www.builtin.com

ABOUT BUILT IN'S BEST PLACES TO WORK

Built In's esteemed Best Places to Work Awards, now in its fourth year, honor companies across numerous categories: 100 Best Places to Work, 50 Best Small Places to Work, 100 Best Midsize Places to Work, 50 Companies with the Best Benefits and 50 Best Paying Companies, 100 Best Large Companies to Work For, and 50 Best Remote-First Places to Work.

BEST PLACES TO WORK: METHODOLOGY

Built In ranks companies algorithmically based on compensation data, benefits and cultural programming. Rank is determined by combining a company's score in each of these categories.

