BCT-Bank of Charles Town Automates Commercial Lending with Jack Henry

BCT-Bank of Charles Town, also known as The Community's Bank, today announced it will digitize its commercial lending experience through a collaboration with Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.

BCT has experienced rapid growth in recent years after investing heavily in digital banking solutions, namely their website, digital wallets, and mobile deposit features. Still, the bank's previous loan origination system had a manual backend process, leading to a burdensome experience for both borrowers and employees and a lengthy loan turnaround time. To continue growing, BCT needed a loan origination solution with a superior customer front-end and a seamless process, one that would boost efficiencies, enhance customer experience, streamline internal work efforts, and ultimately eliminate unnecessary costs. With Jack Henry, the bank is gaining a centralized and flexible solution that enables lenders to make an informed credit risk decision, track and monitor individual loans as well as manage portfolios.

Anthony J. Ranghelli, Vice President and CTO of BCT, explained, "We selected Jack Henry's lending platform because it supports our broader digital banking strategy. The platform will help us grow with scale and efficiency while improving everyone's experience. Our immediate goal for the next few years is to expand our digital lending footprint geographically to support businesses in neighboring communities and diversify our portfolio. We selected Jack Henry to position us for success and help us break down physical barriers."

The solution's all-digital loan origination, analysis, review, and portfolio management workflows will allow BCT to better serve both customers and small and mid-sized businesses in their community and beyond. Plus, the mobile capabilities will enable the bank to meet customers where they are by providing them with the option to bank and apply for loans on their own time. Ranghelli added "With Jack Henry, we will be better equipped to assist the small and mid-sized businesses in our community and grow our support for niche industries like dental practices and law offices, a top priority for our bank. This extended relationship will not only streamline efficiencies with clients but will also improve internal processes as our employees will be cross-trained and have one vendor point of contact, resulting in a consistent vendor experience and greater continuity."

Gary Lewis, managing director for Jack Henry Lending, commented, "The digitalization of the banking industry is happening quickly, and consumers expect their financial institutions to keep up and continue serving them on their financial journeys. By making strategic investments in digital solutions now, institutions like Bank of Charles Town will be better positioned to serve their customers and communities in the future and differentiate themselves from the competition. Our lending system reinvigorates the lending process by providing both lenders and borrowers with an easy-to-use, fast and flexible solution, which is exactly what customers are looking for today."

About BCT-Bank of Charles Town

Founded in 1871 and celebrating its 150th anniversary year, BCT-Bank of Charles Town, also known as The Community's Bank, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:PTBS). With approximately $701 million in assets as of September 30, 2021, the Company conducts operations through its main office, an additional eight branch offices, and two loan production offices. BCT's offices are located in Jefferson and Berkeley Counties (WV), Washington County (MD), and Loudoun and Stafford Counties (VA). The Bank provides various banking products and services including free access to over 55,000 ATMs through the Allpoint® network plus online and mobile banking for individuals, businesses, and local governments. The Bank also offers commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction, commercial real estate loans and agricultural loans. The Residential Lending division offers secondary market and portfolio mortgage loans, one-time close construction to perm loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit. For over 60 years, BCT Wealth Advisors has provided financial management, investment, trust, and estate services to its clients. In 2019 and 2020, the Bank was named a "Best Bank To Work For" by American Banker. In 2018, Forbes named BCT a "Best In State Bank" for Maryland.

The Company's shares are quoted on the OTC Pink Sheet marketplace under the symbol "PTBS." For more information about Potomac Bancshares, Inc., and the Bank, please visit our website at www.mybct.bank.

About Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.

Jack Henry (NASDAQ:JKHY) is a leading SaaS provider primarily for the financial services industry. We are an S&P 500 company that serves approximately 8,500 clients nationwide through three divisions: Jack Henry Banking® supports banks ranging from community banks to multi-billion-dollar institutions; Symitar® provides industry-leading solutions to credit unions of all sizes; and ProfitStars® offers highly specialized solutions to financial institutions of every asset size, as well as diverse corporate entities outside of the financial services industry. With a heritage that has been dedicated to openness, partnership, and user centricity for more than 40 years, we are well-positioned as a driving market force in future-ready digital solutions and payment processing services. We empower our clients and consumers with the human-centered, tech-forward, and insights-driven solutions that will get them where they want to go. Are you future ready? Additional information is available at www.jackhenry.com.

