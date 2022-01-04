NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Troutman Pepper is pleased to announce its 21 newly elected partners and four counsel, listed below by office and practice area. Partner and counsel promotions were effective January 1, 2022 and span numerous practices and 13 U.S. offices, including Atlanta, Berwyn, Boston, Detroit, Harrisburg, Los Angeles, New York, Orange County, Philadelphia, Princeton, Richmond, Washington, D.C., and Wilmington.

Troutman Pepper logo (PRNewsfoto/Troutman Pepper)

Troutman Pepper Elects 21 New partners, Promotes 4 to Counsel

"We had a terrific slate of candidates and congratulate all of our new partners and counsel on this major milestone," said Tom Cole, managing partner at Troutman Pepper. "As we embark on a new year, we are grateful for Troutman Pepper's strong partnership that has enabled us to deliver the highest quality work for our clients."

Partners

Sheri Adler (Philadelphia | Executive Compensation)

Brandon Almond (Washington, D.C. | Insurance and Reinsurance)

Christopher Chuff (Wilmington | Business Litigation)

Zack Ehudin (Washington, D.C. | Multifamily Housing Finance)

Elizabeth Garner (Atlanta | Finance)

Evan Gibbs (Atlanta | Labor and Employment)

Joseph Harrington (Princeton | Health Care Transactions)

Michael Hartman (Philadelphia | Antitrust)

Amanda Hassan (Detroit | Corporate)

Thomas Kinney (Washington, D.C. | Insurance and Reinsurance)

Matthew Ladner (Los Angeles & Orange County | Litigation)

Anne Loomis (Richmond | Tax)

Betty Segaar (Richmond | Corporate)

Daniel Sieck (Boston | Corporate)

Suzanne Spiller (Richmond | Multifamily Housing Finance)

Virginia Stitzer (Richmond | Multifamily Housing Finance)

Ryan Strasser (Richmond | Business Litigation)

Zach Torres-Fowler (Philadelphia & New York | Construction)

Andrew Tseng (Boston | Intellectual Property)

David Tshudy (Harrisburg & Philadelphia | Real Estate)

Mary Weeks (Atlanta | Business Litigation)

Counsel

Tina Bhanshali (Los Angeles & Orange County | Mortgage Lending and Servicing)

Cynthia DeLisi (Princeton | Real Estate)

John Morrissett (Richmond | Intellectual Property)

Thomas Phelan (Berwyn | Tax)

About Troutman Pepper

Troutman Pepper is a national law firm with more than 1,200 attorneys strategically located in 23 U.S. cities. The firm's litigation, transactional, and regulatory practices advise a diverse client base, from start-ups to multinational enterprises. The firm provides sophisticated legal solutions to clients' most pressing business challenges, with depth across industry sectors, including construction, energy, finance, health sciences, insurance, private equity, real estate, and technology, among others. Learn more at troutman.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP