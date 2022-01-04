TCL Continues Commitment to Providing 5G For All with TCL 30 Series Launch at CES 2022

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL Communication, a pioneer in display technology and affordable, rich connected experiences, is announcing multiple 5G products at CES 2022 and beyond. These announcements enhance its vision of bringing 5G to everyone, with two 5G handsets to launch exclusively to the US, along with the TCL 30 5G later this year. Alongside its new premium smartphone line, TCL will also deliver a new LINKHUB 5G router capable of providing consumers with next-generation connectivity.

"Through partnerships with more than 80 carriers in 160 countries, TCL is delivering on its mission to provide lightning fast, reliable and affordable yet powerful 5G for everyone to enjoy a smarter home and life," said Aaron Zhang, Chief Executive Officer at TCL Communication. "As our 5G portfolio grows with the TCL 30 series and the LINKHUB 5G, your favorite experience will be matched with top-notch connectivity, rich design, and competitive pricing to improve the connected experience for users around the world."

This year, TCL's 30 Series smartphone lineup is spearheaded by a trio of 5G smartphones. The TCL 30 XE 5G and 30 V 5G are exclusive to the US market and will be officially available in the coming weeks, whereas the TCL 30 5G will be coming to Europe soon.

The TCL 30 XE 5G features a smooth 90Hz refresh rate display and long-lasting battery, so customers will feel safe knowing their phone will last throughout the day and into the night. Thanks to its 5G capabilities, paired with 4GB of RAM, customers can enjoy fantastic connectivity and performance. The TCL 30 XE 5G will be TCL's first 5G smartphone available on T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile.

The TCL 30 V 5G, available exclusively on Verizon, supports the company's Ultra-Wideband 5G and Nationwide 5G networks. It comes with 128GB internal storage, a 4500mAh long-lasting battery, and a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon octa-core chipset. The screen is a 6.7-inch Full HD+ panel, powered by TCL's NXTVISION technology. Customers will be thrilled with its triple rear camera, great for social media, featuring a 50MP main camera as well as a super wide-angle lens, perfect for landscape images. There's also a 16MP front camera with a macro lens for close-ups, ideal for taking selfies.

Both the TCL 30 XE 5G and TCL 30 V 5G come with AMOLED ultra-thin display for true clarity and vividness. With anti-scratch resistance, all-day low blue light, and enhanced NXTVISION technology, customers will enjoy the most immersive visuals and turbo-charged imagery like never before.

Pricing and availability for the TCL 30 XE 5G and TCL 30 V 5G will be announced in the coming weeks.

With the TCL 30 series, customer-favorite technologies such as AMOLED displays and stereo speakers will be matched with impressive connectivity, rich design, and competitive pricing. TCL looks forward to sharing details on additional TCL 30 series smartphones, including the TCL 30 5G, at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona next month.

TCL's vision of 5G for all extends beyond smartphones, with a commitment to improve 5G infrastructure. TCL has invested $1 billion USD in R&D and established 5G labs. These solutions are created to liberate offices, institutions, homes, work, and entertainment venues, delivering reliable, fast cellular-powered broadband-speed internet connectivity, supporting customers and carriers.

To bring about this connected vision, TCL will launch the LINKHUB 5G, a powerful 5G router which delivers advanced Wi-Fi 6 and support for up to 256 users, making it fully smart home and smart office ready. To learn more about TCL's 5G capabilities, existing 5G portfolio, and details on other products announced at CES, please visit: http://www.tcl.com/ces-2022

About TCL Electronics

TCL Electronics (1070.HK) is one of the world's fastest-growing consumer electronics companies and one of the world's leading television and mobile device manufacturers (TCL Communication is a wholly owned subsidiary of TCL Electronics). For nearly 40 years TCL has operated its own manufacturing and R&D centers worldwide, with products sold in more than 160 countries throughout North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. TCL specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics ranging from TVs, mobile phones, audio devices and smart home products as part of the company's "AI x IoT" strategy. For more information on TCL mobile devices, please visit: http://www.tcl.com/global/en.html.

TCL is a registered trademark of TCL Corporation. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Alcatel is a trademark of Nokia used under license by TCL Communication.

