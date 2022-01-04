Risk Point announces Pepper Snider as Vice President of Sales and Marketing

DALLAS, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Risk Point announces today that Pepper Snider, CIC, CRM has been named Vice President of Sales and Marketing. Pepper will be responsible for driving profitable growth and delivering customer excellence through independent agents across Risk Point's programs for Dealer Open Lot and Garage Package for Auto, Motorcycle, RV, and Heavy Truck dealerships.

"I have admired what Risk Point has done in the automotive dealership insurance industry, so I am very excited to join the Risk Point team. I look forward to helping provide world class insurance solutions to dealerships across the country through our independent agent network." said Snider.

Pepper's background in these industries and niche specialization comes from 24 years of experience at Zurich/Universal Underwriters Group as a Regional Sales Manager, Pearl Insurance as Vice President/General Manager of Sales for the Western Region and most recently as a producer for a regional retail insurance agency.

About Risk Point

Risk Point is a full-service Program Manager and leading provider of insurance underwriting and claims expertise to the dealership sector, targeting the Dealer Open Lot and Garage markets. Risk Point is the largest market that is available to independent retail agents and is available in all states. Each member of the executive team has over 30 years of experience insuring franchised auto dealers. This experience enables Risk Point to develop unique solutions to niche problems.

