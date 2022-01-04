Native Announces Limited Edition Collection with Bite-Sized Treat Creator, Baked by Melissa

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Native, the better-for-you personal care company, is thrilled to announce their sweetest collaboration yet with popular handcrafted mini cupcake brand, Baked by Melissa. Available in the form of both personal care products and mini cupcakes, the collection was created in partnership with Baked by Melissa's Founder & CEO Melissa Ben-Ishay to find the perfect balance of fragrance confection for an indulgence in the shower and beyond.

Native x Baked By Melissa

The collection debuts with products including deodorants, body wash and hair care in four indulgent scents. The scents are inspired by the NYC brand's most popular cupcake flavors, Tie-Dye Vanilla, and Mint Cookie, plus two brand-new must-try exclusive scents - Ginger Lemonade and Fresh Peach (while supplies last).

"What sets Native apart from other personal care companies on the market is our signature scents and our unique collaborations," said Native's Leading Fragrance Designer, Natalia Lebedev. "The objective for this collaboration with Baked by Melissa was to create a truly unbelievable and memorable moment for consumers while celebrating flavor and fragrance. We developed the scents by trying Baked by Melissa's best selling flavors and drew inspiration from there, and collaboratively brainstormed scent combos that inspired new cupcake flavors such as Ginger Lemonade and Fresh Peach."

"Baked by Melissa is about more than just cupcakes. Baked by Melissa is about the overall experience - the smell, the taste, the look - I set out to create these treats to make people happy," said Baked by Melissa Founder & CEO Melissa Ben-Ishay. "Through this collaboration, we're engaging many of the same senses with the smell, look, and feel of these signature scents within my favorite Native products. My hope is that these products bring that same sense of joy and allow customers to start their day with a fun twist."

The Native x Baked by Melissa Regular, Sensitive, and Plastic Free Deodorants retail for $13, and the Body Wash, Shampoo, and Conditioner retail for $9. The Native x Baked by Melissa personal care products are now available on Native's website and select products can be found in Target stores. The Native x Baked by Melissa cupcake 25-pack is available for $32 at bakedbymelissa.com for nationwide shipping.

All Native products are sulfate-free, paraben-free, dye-free, cruelty-free and vegan. For more information on Native, please visit www.nativecos.com

About Native: Founded in 2015, Native is a clean personal care company that makes safe and effective products from simple ingredients, including deodorant, toothpaste, body wash, bar soap, shampoo, and conditioner. For more information, visit www.nativecos.com or you can follow Native on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

About Baked by Melissa: Founded by mom and baker Melissa Ben-Ishay in 2008, Baked by Melissa is the NYC-based dessert brand famous for its handcrafted bite-size cupcakes and macarons in a wide variety of ever-changing flavors. With the idea that people should be able to taste a variety of flavors without a post-dessert guilt trip, Melissa launched Baked by Melissa after being fired from her job in advertising. 13 years and over 150 million cupcakes later, the company operates 14 stores and ships nationwide. With its highly acclaimed assortment of flavors, gift boxes for every occasion and custom packaging to ensure treats arrive safe and fresh, Baked by Melissa has become an endlessly popular gift-giving brand across the U.S. To find out more, visit bakedbymelissa.com.

