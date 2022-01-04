INTRODUCING THE MOST DELICIOUS UNSOLVED CASE OF 2022: TURKEY HILL'S NEW MYSTERY FLAVOR

CONESTOGA, Pa., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Turkey Hill, one of America's favorite ice cream brands, is adding a new limited-edition flavor to their portfolio, but the flavor is a mystery and its sure to get fans talking. For the first time ever, Turkey Hill is inviting flavor detectives across the nation to crack the case of its all-new Mystery Flavor, a taste so mysterious you'll probably have to go through more than a few scoops before you guess right. The new flavor is sure to be the most delicious mystery of 2022 and starting this winter, fans across the nation can test their luck at guessing the flavor for a chance to win free ice cream for life.

Turkey Hill Mystery Flavor

"Surprising our fans with a delicious, but mysterious new flavor is what the Mystery Flavor is all about," said Kriston Ohm, Vice President, Marketing. "We like to have fun at Turkey Hill and we couldn't pass up the opportunity to bring the unexpected to the freezer aisle. Our new Mystery Flavor is sure to sneak some mystery and intrigue into homes across the nation—we can't wait for you to try it."

Fans won't have to wait long to learn the Mystery Flavor as Turkey Hill will uncover the mystery on March 15. From now until then, scan the QR code on pack or visit www.turkeyhill.com/mysteryflavor to submit your best guess. Subject to official rules at www.turkeyhill.com/mysteryflavor . The Mystery Flavor is now available in freezer aisles at retailers nationwide, starting at an SRP of $4.29. For more information and official rules, please visit www.turkeyhill.com/mysteryflavor.

ABOUT TURKEY HILL

Turkey Hill is the fourth largest premium ice cream brand and one of the leading refrigerated iced tea brands in the nation. In 2019, the Turkey Hill facility, in Conestoga PA, made the switch to 100 percent renewable energy, drawing clean, sustainable power from nearby hydroelectric dams and two wind turbines. For more information about Turkey Hill, its products and its environmental commitment, visit www.turkeyhill.com or follow Turkey Hill on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, or the Turkey Hill Nation.

Media Contact:

Nirmala Singh

nirmala.singh@zenogroup.com

Turkey Hill

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Turkey Hill