Industrial Nanotech Announces First $865,480 Purchase Order from EU Distributor, Nanotech Coatings Ltd.

Today, Industrial Nanotech announced that it has received the first Purchase Order from Nanotech Coatings Ltd., the Company's agent in the EU, in the amount of $865,480 US. This represents the beginning of the Company's sales to EU countries, all of which are working to meet the European Commission "Smart Finance for Smart Buildings" Initiative.

Stuart Burchill, CEO/CTO of Industrial Nanotech Inc. explains, "We have been working for most of 2021 to provide the certifications and independent third-party testing data required to be part of the EU program. Having successfully completed that process, it has been determined that our patented products are uniquely suited for this market. We are excited to see the first order come in and look forward to building this revenue stream to its potential of $45 million US annually by the end of 2022."

To address the issue of underinvestment in energy efficiency, revisions in 2018 to the Energy Performance of Buildings Directive 2010/31/EU and Energy Efficiency Directive 2012/27/EU, have strengthened the existing policy and financial framework. In line with these actions, the European Commission launched the Smart Finance for Smart Buildings Initiative. This initiative stresses the importance of more effective use of public EU funding and the need to de-risk energy efficiency investments in buildings. (Source: https://publications.jrc.ec.europa.eu/repository/handle/JRC117816 )

About Industrial Nanotech, Inc.

Industrial Nanotech Inc. is a global nanoscience solutions and product development leader. See www.industrial-nanotech.com for more information.

