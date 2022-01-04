eLuma Named to Inc.'s 2021 Best in Business List in Education Category

LEHI, Utah, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- eLuma , the leader in online therapy and special education for U.S. K-12 schools, has been named to the Inc. 2021 Best in Business list in the Education category. Inc.'s Best in Business Awards honor companies that have gone above and beyond to make a positive impact.

"We are incredibly honored to be recognized by Inc., especially in the Education category, for the work that we are continuing to do to serve the students and schools who rely on us to help them receive their special education and mental health services," said Jeremy Glauser, eLuma's Founder and CEO. "This past year has shown us the crucial need for online therapy for K-12 schools, and we are committed to continuing to innovate and be advocates for these students in order to help them achieve their full potential."

This recognition comes after a monumental year for eLuma, as the company continues to expand its mental health and special education services. To-date, eLuma has served over 27,000 students, and provided over 400,000 hours of online therapy.

The list, which can be found in the Winter issue of Inc. magazine, recognizes small- and medium-size privately held American businesses that have had an outstanding influence on their communities, their industries, the environment, or society as a whole.

Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc., says, "What began for us during the pandemic as an effort to showcase companies that were helping the community has grown into a recognition of social, environmental, and economic impact. The companies on this year's list are changemakers with heart – and they're pouring the best of their business into the people and communities around them."

Rather than relying on quantitative criteria tied to sales or funding, Inc.'s editors reviewed the companies' achievements over the past year and noted how they made a positive difference in the world. They then selected honorees in more than 49 different industries – from finance to software to engineering to fashion, and more – and in age-based and revenue-based categories. The applicant pool was extremely competitive, with around 2,700 entries and an acceptance rate in the low single digits – a huge success for these honors in the list's second year. Honorees for gold, silver, bronze, and general excellence across industries and categories are featured online at inc.com/best-in-business.

ABOUT INC. MEDIA

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across various channels, including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the Inc. 5000 allows these founders a chance to engage with their peers in an exclusive community with the credibility to help drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

About eLuma

eLuma is one of the nation's premier providers of teletherapy services and software for K-12 special education and mental health. The company provides an array of services, which includes speech, occupational, and physical therapies to thousands of students all over the U.S. Due to rapidly growing demand, eLuma also facilitates effective online delivery of mental health services (e.g. assessment, school psychology, social work, behavior intervention) to schools and districts in dire need of support. All of these services are delivered live and online by high-quality therapists using the company's proprietary platform and innovative therapy management system. eLuma's Online Therapy Platform is built to ensure maximum efficacy, efficiency, dependability and a better overall experience for students, parents, and administrators alike. For more information, visit www.eluma.com .

