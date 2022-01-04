CES 2022: FaceHeart Corp. Launches Visual Recognition AI Tech to Measure Vital Signs

TAIPEI, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FaceHeart Corporation ( https://www.faceheart.com/ ), a tech-based provider of healthcare solutions, today announced the launch of its proprietary AI technology, capable of granting seamless access to vital sign measurement using existing consumer devices. The product was launched during CES 2022 in Las Vegas.

FaceHeart reads your vitals precisely—through a single camera lens!

Amid a global pandemic, stressed healthcare systems worldwide have revealed an unmet need to monitor vital physiological data easily and remotely. Dr. Bing-Fei Wu, Founder of FaceHeart Corp. and Chair Professor at National Chiao Tung University (NCTU), emphasized that "a good modern healthcare solution should be able to solve problems in the background, without taking up critical expertise or resources."

FaceHeart Vitals™ SDK is designed to fill this gap by integrating widely used software platforms to leverage mobile phone, tablet and smart device cameras. By positioning a single camera lens on a person's face, FaceHeart's application can measure the person's heart rate, heart rate variability, blood pressure, blood oxygen level, respiratory rate and stress index value in 60 seconds or less.

To date, FaceHeart has conducted clinical trials generating 76 million datasets to ensure bio parameters meet medical-grade accuracy.

"As the device can infer the condition of your heart by simply analyzing your face, it has huge potential with a range of applications," said Dr. Mau-Chung Chang, Former President of NCTU, who referred to the expanded capabilities of FaceHeart Vitals™, which also allow users to track six critical statuses: activity, sleep, equilibrium, metabolism, health and relaxation.

For use in a wide variety of medical and non-medical settings

The FaceHeart application can be deployed in many scenarios, all offering the same low barrier to entry. In a personal, non-medical setting, it can function as a convenient way to track end users' vital statistics, enhancing training methods or exercise protocols. FaceHeart Vitals™ can also work as an analytics tool that allows physicians to monitor their patients' health from a distance. This is especially useful for patients recovering in a home environment who might not have continuous in-person medical oversight. The rate at which physicians can receive reliably accurate data ensures that health outcomes are not compromised.

FaceHeart has already begun to widen the scope of use for FaceHeart Vitals™, including facilitating online clinical consultations, where physicians can retrieve physiological data from off-site patients instantly and in real-time.

FaceHeart Vitals™ is in the process of applying for approval with the FDA for use as a Software as a Medical Device (SaMD).

For more information, please visit:

https://www.faceheart.com/

https://tw.linkedin.com/company/faceheart-corp

https://www.facebook.com/FaceHeartCorp

https://twitter.com/FaceheartI

About

FaceHeart Corporation was born out of NCTU's Electrical and Computer Engineering department in 2018 under Dr. Bing-Fei Wu. FaceHeart aims to improve human health by transforming Smart Healthcare, Telemedicine, and Mobile Health Applications through its proprietary video-based rPPG technology. The solution is packed into FaceHeart Vitals™ SDK, allowing for seamless integration into various settings to measure key vital signs remotely.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE FaceHeart