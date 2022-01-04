THE ALL-NEW LEXUS NX HELPS YOU HUSTLE FOR WHAT MATTERS Marketing Campaign for All-New 2022 NX Portrays a New Definition of Success

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The rules of success have changed. It's no longer just about getting ahead or the constant grind. It's about prioritizing what truly matters, cutting out distractions and working hard for what fulfills you. The NX marketing campaign, called "Hustle for What Matters," is designed to reach those with great ambition who are carving their own paths. It leans heavily into the digital and streaming space in an effort to connect with this busy audience where they are most likely to engage.

The NX marketing campaign, called “Hustle for What Matters,” is designed to reach those with great ambition who are carving their own paths.

With the all-new 2022 NX, Lexus has created a next-generation crossover that prioritizes what matters most to drivers. The NX ushers in the next chapter of design, innovation and performance for the brand. It offers a powertrain to fit every lifestyle and driving preference, including our new plug-in electric vehicle, the NX 450h+. The NX marks the debut of the all-new Lexus Interface multimedia system with available 14-inch touchscreen – designed for seamless connectivity and personalization.

"The all-new NX is a strong representation of the future of the Lexus brand, and this campaign helps bring that to life," said Vinay Shahani, vice president of Lexus marketing. "Redesigned from the inside out, the NX ushers in Lexus' next chapter with bold design, connected driving feel, intuitive technology, electrification and unmatched craftsmanship."

Creative Campaign: "Find Your Something and Give It Everything"

The campaign's seven broadcast spots debuted yesterday with targeted and wide-reaching creative.

Hustle ": depicts new takes on traditional rules for getting ahead and the how the all-new NX prioritizes what matters for drivers

Get Ahead ": shows how the all-new NX helps drivers navigate daily challenges

"Elevate" : a pair of Black filmmakers leverage the intuitive technology found in the all-new NX to capture something truly extraordinary

Defy ": focused on the Hispanic audience, it illustrates a journey overcoming obstacles and the all-new NX helping to forge a new path

Shine ": illuminates the all-new NX and LGBTQ talent in a city of lights on a road full of possibilities and refined opportunities

NX Level : juxtaposing the performance and technology of the all-new NX with the powerful athleticism of humans, these two spots by the same name were created for : juxtaposing the performance and technology of the all-new NX with the powerful athleticism of humans, these two spots by the same name were created for East Asian and Asian Indian audiences

Media Campaign: Focusing on What Matters

A fully integrated media campaign is designed to focus on what matters most to NX guests, whether they define accomplishment as the ability to travel, taking over the esports world or leveraging technology to create better balance in their lives. Highlights include:

Twitch : Lexus is taking aspiring Twitch creators for a ride in a Lexus NX, where they will pitch their most unique stream ideas and let fans decide which creator will be given the opportunity to make their stream idea a reality. This is Lexus' second collaboration with the interactive livestreaming service Twitch.

100 Thieves : In celebration of esports and the determination required to win a championship title, Lexus will develop a graphic representation of 100 Thieves' League of Legends Championship win leveraging gameplay data from the epic victory. This graphic will be turned into a one-of-a-kind car wrap for an exclusive, customized 100T x Lexus NX that showcases the connected features and tech-forward design of the all-new NX.

Google : A custom, Google Cloud-streamed, AR experience brings the all-new redesigned NX to the driveways of YouTube viewers. It's also available on Lexus.com.

Roku: Lexus is teaming up with Roku in the largest awareness campaign ever through the OneView platform, tapping into Roku's proprietary first-party data to maximize unique omni-channel reach to traditional pay TV.

The "Hustle for What Matters" TV spots will air during primetime and sports, including the Winter Games, March Madness and NBA. In addition to broadcast, Lexus will reach audiences through social videos featuring some of the broadcast talent, radio and digital. Out-of-home media will include airports, rideshare, ski resorts and billboards.

For more information on the all-new NX, visit www.lexus.com/nx.

About Lexus

Lexus' passion for brave design, imaginative technology, and exhilarating performance enables the luxury lifestyle brand to create amazing experiences for its customers. Lexus began its journey in 1989 with two luxury sedans and a commitment to pursue perfection. Since then, Lexus has developed its lineup to meet the needs of global luxury customers in more than 90 countries. In the United States, Lexus vehicles are sold through 243 dealers offering a full lineup of luxury vehicles. With six models incorporating Lexus Hybrid Drive, Lexus is the luxury hybrid leader. Lexus also offers eight F SPORT models and one F performance model. Lexus is committed to being a visionary brand that anticipates the future for luxury customers.

www.facebook.com/lexus

www.twitter.com/lexus

www.youtube.com/lexusvehicles

www.instagram.com/lexususa

https://www.pinterest.com/lexususa

Note to Editors: Lexus product information and images are available online via our news media website http://LexusNewsroom.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS:





Amanda Roark Erin Schneider 469-292-2636 310-469-4901 amanda.roark@lexus.com erin.schneider@teamone-usa.com

Lexus Logo (PRNewsfoto/Lexus)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lexus