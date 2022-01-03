Winston & Strawn Strengthens Intellectual Property Litigation Team With Addition of Barry Shelton and Bradley Coburn

DALLAS, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Winston & Strawn LLP is pleased to announce the addition of Barry Shelton and Bradley Coburn as partners in the firm's Dallas office and members of the Litigation Practice. Barry and Bradley focus their practice on litigating intellectual property cases involving patent infringement, trademark infringement, theft of trade secrets, and unfair competition.

Barry and Bradley co-founded Shelton Coburn, a boutique intellectual property and technology law firm in Austin, Texas. Their addition strengthens Winston's robust coverage of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas in Waco, Texas, which has become the leading jurisdiction for litigating high-profile patent cases in the United States under the direction of U.S. District Judge Alan Albright. In the past two years, Shelton Coburn appeared on the defense side in patent cases before Judge Albright more than any other firm in the country.

Their arrival exemplifies Winston's continued investment in building the firm's patent and intellectual property litigation capabilities to address the growing demand in those areas of the law. This week, Winston also welcomed respected patent litigation attorney Brian E. Ferguson as a partner in the Washington, D.C., office and a member of the Litigation Practice.

"The growing importance of Judge Albright's court in Waco to the future direction of patent law cannot be understated," said Barry. "The number of patent cases expected to be heard in Waco will likely increase substantially this year, and both Bradley and I look forward to working with our new colleagues to represent the best interests of our clients and advance case law in a way that fosters greater innovation."

Barry has handled more than 240 patent matters and tried 17 cases in district courts across the United States and before the U.S. International Trade Commission. He has argued appeals before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit and has litigated trade secret cases and tried a trade secret misappropriation case to verdict in Texas state court. Barry has served as lead counsel in cases across all disciplines of electrical engineering, focusing on processor and computer architecture, software, networks and communication protocols, and semiconductors.

"Ongoing challenges to the global supply chain will generate increased litigation related to investigations by the International Trade Commission," said Bradley. "Both Barry and I have broad experience in this sector, and we hope to elevate Winston's already strong capabilities to meet client demand."

Bradley has handled more than 50 patent and trademark matters and tried four cases to verdict, including two before Judge Albright. He was a law clerk to the former Chief Judge of the Western District of Texas, the Honorable James R. Nowlin of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas (Austin Division).

"The Waco Division of the Western District of Texas has become one of the leading patent litigation venues in the United States," said Dallas Managing Partner Tom Melsheimer. "Winston has long had significant credibility in this district, and Barry and Bradley will materially enhance our capabilities there. We are very fortunate to have them on the Winston team."

"Patent and intellectual property law continues to evolve as one of the most complex and influential sectors in litigation today," said Winston Chairman Tom Fitzgerald. "Barry and Bradley are among the most respected lawyers in this space and augment a team with a proven track record in the Western District."

Winston & Strawn LLP is an international law firm with 15 offices located throughout North America, Asia, and Europe. More information about the firm is available at www.winston.com.

Contact:

Michael Goodwin

Mgoodwin@stantonprm.com

646-502-3595

(PRNewsfoto/Winston & Strawn LLP)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Winston & Strawn LLP