NEW WW SURVEY REVEALS GLOBAL DESIRE TO PRIORITIZE HEALTH AND WELL-BEING IN NEW YEAR Majority of 14,500+ consumers surveyed across 15 markets show desire to lose weight to improve overall health and recognize importance of self-care

NEW YORK, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) today announced results from its Global Health and Wellness Survey, which offers insights into current health attitudes and healthy living goals for the upcoming year. The survey was issued to 14,506 people across 15 markets worldwide, commissioned by WW and conducted in partnership with Kantar's Consulting Division.

As people think about their goals in 2022, the majority (78 percent) across the globe say maintaining and/or improving their health and wellness is important to them, and 52 percent of people agree that they love their body and want to lose weight to improve their health. In fact, the top two health and wellness goals for consumers in 2022 are exercising more/getting stronger (49 percent) and losing weight (39 percent).

While many consumers looking to lose weight have a number in mind, nearly half of all consumers agree that how they feel is more important than the number on the scale. Their motivations are rooted in health as well as their physical and emotional well-being:

26 percent want to minimize the risk of other health issues associated with weight gain

23 percent want to look and feel their best

"During this time of year, many make resolutions that are typically lofty and short-term, but we know setting goals that are achievable - and realistic for your life - is paramount," said Mindy Grossman, President and Chief Executive Officer at WW. "We know, and these findings further indicate, that it is incredibly important to find livable approaches that support your health goals and to help you lose the weight you want. We're committed to providing resources and tools for our members that allow them to live their lives while seeing results they can sustain."

Of note, 51 percent of consumers agree they wish they had tools to monitor their own health on a regular basis. When it comes to weight loss and wellness, the award-winning WW app and the new PersonalPoints™ Program - its most individualized and flexible approach to sustainable weight loss and healthy living - does just that. WW guides people across food, activity, mindset and sleep - the most important factors when it comes to weight loss, according to those surveyed. With custom-built plans, members can achieve their goals while eating the foods they love and getting the results they crave - no restrictions or deprivation.

The majority of consumers aren't willing to sacrifice a single moment of their life or the things they love the most as they approach their 2022 health and wellness goals. As many hit "reset" at the start of a new year, it's also clear that self-care will continue to be prioritized, with half of all consumers surveyed believing self-care is an important part of their personal health and wellness.

"An increased emphasis on self-care is powerful, as the cornerstone of any successful long-term weight loss journey is self-compassion," said Gary Foster, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer at WW and bestselling author of The Shift: 7 Powerful Mindset Changes for Lasting Weight Loss. "When you start off by saying 'I'm worth taking care of,' you're in a position of strength, and that will continue to fuel you through the ups and downs of the journey. Self-compassion beats self-criticism every single time."

Conducted in partnership with Kantar's Consulting Division, WW surveyed 14,506 nationally representative participants between the ages of 18-69 from November 16 – December 1, 2021. In addition to the U.S. (n=2,000), the survey was fielded globally in Australia (n=1,000), Belgium (n=1,001), Netherlands (n=1,000), Brazil (n=1,000), New Zealand (n=1,000), Canada (n=1,001), Sweden (n=1,000), France (n=1,002), Switzerland (n=1,001), Germany (n=1,000), UK (n=1,001), China (n=500), South Africa (n=500) and India (n=500).

