Legendary Hall of Fame Sportscaster Chris Berman and Beloved Reality Television Patriarch Todd Chrisley Join Nutrisystem as Brand Ambassadors

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutrisystem®, a leading provider of health and wellness and weight management solutions, announced today that legendary hall of fame sportscaster, ESPN's Chris Berman and "Chrisley Knows Best" patriarch, Todd Chrisley have joined the company's impressive roster of brand ambassadors. Berman reveals he has lost 46 pounds on Nutrisystem for Men. Chrisley has partnered with his wife and current ambassador, Julie, on the Nutrisystem Partner Plan. To date, Todd has lost 13 pounds and Julie has lost 27 pounds.*

Berman and the Chrisleys will appear in a 360-degree marketing campaign, including television, digital and social media, alongside long-time ambassadors Marie Osmond and Dan Marino, who have lost 50 pounds and 26 pounds, respectively, on Nutrisystem.*

"We welcome Chris and Todd to the Nutrisystem family and applaud them for their success on the program," said Stephen Mikulak, President of Nutrisystem. "Our celebrity ambassadors have many talents, but first and foremost, they are relatable and engaging. Each having lost weight on the program, they are able to speak authentically to our customers and encourage them to get started on their own journey."

"I was limiting myself by being overweight and it took a toll on my energy," says Berman. "I turned 65 last May and I wanted to lose weight for my birthday. I told myself, 'I want to lose 35 for 65' and not only did I achieve that goal, but even more. Nutrisystem made that possible."

Speaking on what he likes about Nutrisystem, Berman says he can't get enough of the delicious menu options and is happy the program takes the guesswork out of eating healthier.

"Nutrisystem does the work for you. It's easy to prepare and enjoy," adds Berman. "You lose weight and don't feel like you're sacrificing what you're eating. I was actually surprised how satisfied and full I was on the program. For guys, it really helps knowing that you can still eat all the stuff you love, like pasta, pizza and burgers, but in a healthier way."

When it comes to the Chrisleys, "better together" is a common phrase between the couple, who combined have five children and recently celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary. The well-known reality duo has partnered on many things in life and are now joining forces to tackle their health and wellness goals.

"COVID changed the world, and it also changed me. I had been the same weight I was since high school, but then suddenly, I gained 13 pounds," says Chrisley. "I felt like my whole metabolism changed. Thankfully, Julie had been on the Nutrisystem program and I witnessed firsthand that it works. It was great because I could jump right on board with her on the Nutrisystem Partner Plan."

Todd also admits to enjoying the food on the Nutrisystem program, especially the new premium skillet meals and restaurant favorites.

"The results were great, but the taste of the food is what did it for me," adds Chrisley. "It tastes amazing and it was something I wanted to eat."

In addition to the above, the following celebrities are also brand ambassadors and have seen success on the Nutrisystem program:

Dorinda Medley , star of Bravo's hit show, "The Real Housewives of New York " and author of the memoir Make It Nice , lost 17 pounds.

Gizelle Bryant announced in 2021 that she lost 15 pounds on Nutrisystem. The reality television personality is known for her role on Bravo's "The Real Housewives of Potomac" and is currently co-host of Bravo's new late night talk show, "Chat Room."

"The Bachelor" franchise stars, Sean and Catherine Lowe have achieved their weight loss goals together with the Nutrisystem Partner Plan. Sean has lost 15 pounds and Catherine has lost 25 pounds.*

To round out their list of ambassadors, Nutrisystem has also partnered with more than 100 micro-influencers who have resolved to get healthier this New Year.

About Nutrisystem®

Nutrisystem® is a leading provider of health and wellness and weight loss solutions having helped millions of people lose weight for 50 years. Nutrisystem offers a high protein, low glycemic approach to weight loss designed to help keep blood sugar levels steady and hunger in control.

