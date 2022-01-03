Legal Automation Group Enters into Partnership Agreement with AgilePoint

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal Automation Group LLC (LAGL), developers of MYLegalTM, announced that it has entered into a partnership agreement with AgilePoint, Inc., to expand AgilePoint's leadership position in the law firm and corporate legal department market.

MYLegalTM is an innovative solution for overwhelmed and under-resourced legal departments. It combines automated workflows, accessed through a centralized, collaborative portal, with self-service functionalities and comprises more than 20 of the most sought-after department work processes.

MYLegalTM was developed on AgilePoint's Platform, which combines Low Code/No Code development and Business Process Management (BPM) features into a single, future-proof digital transformation platform. The AgilePoint platform enables rapid configuration of each of the MYLegalTM, pre-built applications to meet each company's exact needs with little or no coding.

"AgilePoint has a long and successful track record supporting the legal industry. Our partnership with Legal Automation Group will further enhance our position with new and existing law firm clients and now, with the advent of MYLegalTM, corporate legal departments," said Jesse Shiah, Co-Founder, and CEO of AgilePoint, Inc.

"MYLegalTM, wouldn't be possible without AgilePoint. Corporate legal departments require a technology platform that supports more sophisticated use cases, citizen development, robust administrative capabilities, and greater agility than what is offered in the market. We have a long history and a deep understanding of the Low Code/No-Code platforms available, and AgilePoint NX simply does what others can't. AgilePoint puts us to be in a superior position as MYLegalTM gains traction in the market," said Jim Tate, Managing Director at Legal Automation Group.

About MYLegalTM

The demands on Legal Operations Directors have never been greater. How do you reduce departmental costs while delivering excellent service to employees and vendors? How does your in-house team build a reputation of operational excellence with an ever-increasing workload and limited resources? That is where MYLegalTM comes in.

Can we help your legal department run more smoothly? Of course, but we also give you the tools that shift the perception of legal operations from a cost center to an agent of change.

About AgilePoint

AgilePoint is a global software company based in California that empowers its customers to create scalable digital processes to drive their business. Their hyperautomation Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) combines future-proof digital transformation with low-code/no-code ease-of-use to promote wide adoption.

AgilePoint has delivered expert services to top brands worldwide, ranging from Fortune 50 to Global 5000 companies. In 2019, AgilePoint was named a leader in The Forrester Wave for Digital Process Automation for Wide Deployments.

