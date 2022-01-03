Connecting to Baracoda's Bathroom of the Future

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- #CES2022 -- It's brilliant when all the smart health devices you use for grooming and self-care automatically connect to their respective platforms. No pulling out your smartphone to open an app, no dangling wires to keep you connected. This is what the BConnect Hub delivers, and it's the first step in Baracoda Daily Healthtech's Bathroom of the Future.

Set up a family dashboard and access it when you want - whether that's once a day, once a week, or after you know you've had a good diet month. And then consider the larger implications…

"The big picture for healthtech and devices that keep track of biorhythms and habits is to move toward technology as the driver for prevention and wellness, to change lives and empower self-care, and to make this technology affordable and accessible to those who need it most," says Thomas Serval, CEO and cofounder of Baracoda.

The daily self-care and grooming routines that occur in a household's bathroom offer the potential to gather the quantitative data necessary for clinical studies that focus on behaviors and preventive health care. At the core of the collective connectivity to gather real-time patient data to share with researchers and/or a patient's healthcare provider is the BConnect Hub, a sleek plug-in device that serves as a universal receiver for all connected devices on Baracoda's BConnect encrypted, interoperability protocol.

Baracoda's Bathroom of the Future creates a full connected ecosystem of products that privately (with opt-in, of course) collect data from all selected smart devices to make it easy for individuals to track their self-care progress through a personal dashboard. So whether you're checking your weight, combing your hair or scrambling to get ready for the day's activities, your quantified metrics will be waiting for you whenever you're ready to take a look.

Baracoda Daily Healthtech at CES 2022:

- BBalance, the first designer-style connected bath mat with AI and footprint recognition, can let you know, for example, that your child needs bigger shoes, your grandmother is at risk for falling, your yoga classes have improved your spine health – and you lost two pounds this month.

- BCool, the first eco-friendly, battery-free, mercury-free, connected thermometer, helps you keep track of your 4-year-old's fever, your 2-year-old's symptoms and is always ready the next time someone in your family comes down with a high temperature.

- Artemis, the smart mirror that notifies you that, for example, the mole on your chin is changing color and recommends a dermatologist appointment, and lets you see how you'd look if your hair was one shade lighter.

Colgate-Palmolive is Baracoda's partner for connected health in oral care. Its most recent example of smart technology is hum by Colgate's Smart Rhythm toothbrush, named a CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree for bringing smart electric toothbrush-tracking technology to the mainstream. hum by Colgate Smart Rhythm, developed in collaboration with Baracoda, launched Q4 2021 at Walmart. Recognizing the correlation between oral health and overall systemic health, Colgate has partnered with Verily to conduct an innovative oral health study that includes a robust Colgate home oral hygiene regimen monitored through the hum smart toothbrush connected technologies.

"We're creating a future for equitable oral health that empowers consumers, and strengthens the understanding of the link between improved oral health and control of systemic conditions, such as prediabetes, type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease," says Maria Ryan, DDS, PhD, Vice President and Chief Clinical Officer at Colgate-Palmolive.

"Baracoda's privacy-first, open-source approach is the most productive way to fast-track innovation and bring down the costs for developing preventive health practices around the world," adds Baracoda CEO Thomas Serval.

Anyone who prefers keeping their smartphone out of the bathroom while using connected devices to improve the results of a holistic self-care routine can still "BConnected'' in Baracoda's Bathroom of the Future.

About Baracoda Daily Healthtech

Established on three continents, Baracoda is a leader in daily healthtech. The company infuses connected tech into the everyday routine – leveraging AI, data analysis, machine learning, app development, gamification and more. Baracoda launches products and scales businesses alongside global market leaders, relying on a unique B2B2C business model. Baracoda's CES-awarded innovation model is driven by quantitative indexes, developed in-house to recognize daily habits that improve health and wellness.

