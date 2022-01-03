CompuGain strengthens Kubernetes Cloud Offerings by partnering with Rafay Systems.

HERNDON, Va., Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CompuGain strengthens its DevSecOps practice & Kubernetes Implementation partnering with Rafay Systems – a leading platform provider for Kubernetes Operations to deliver innovative solutions on Hybrid cloud environments, including public clouds, data centers, and edge.

CompuGain is excited to partner with Rafay - Technology Leader Ravindra Babu Alla .

CompuGain, an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner with deep expertise in Kubernetes, offers enterprise-grade, fault-tolerant, highly scalable, compliant, and secure systems in right-sized, cloud-native and hybrid cloud environments.

CompuGain's industry-leading DevSecOps practice provides mechanisms for seamless, automated container-workload delivery in controls-based environments. The extensible pipeline offers a streamlined, modular, observable, financially optimized modern application delivery platform to foster enterprise agility.

Rafay complements CompuGain's Kubernetes implementations in every aspect of container workload management. Rafay's Kubernetes operations platform provides a single pane of glass across the enterprise to deliver Cluster Management, Policy Management, Backup & Restore, Visibility & Monitoring capabilities.

Manju Naglapur, VP, Consulting Services, CompuGain, stated, "Our partnership with Rafay empowers clients to seamlessly orchestrate & manage multi-cloud container workloads."

The shared vision of CompuGain & Rafay's Security First mindset, Governance, Compliance, and Customer Focus simplifies the enterprise-grade Kubernetes experience. The Zero Trust Access, Seamless Secrets Management, and Ease of Auditability provided by Rafay's platform are critical and it enhances CompuGain's secure Kubernetes implementations.

About CompuGain

CompuGain is an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advanced Consulting Partner. CompuGain has partnered with more than 35 Fortune 1000 Companies with highly regulated environments, delivering more than 1,500 projects to date. We are a team of more than 400 engineers, cloud solution architects and developers providing consultation and implementation expertise in Modern Application Delivery, Data Services, Microservices and Digital Transformation to achieve the NEXT faster!

Contact:

Sagar Patil

Sagar.patil@compugain.com

+1 703-956-7500

