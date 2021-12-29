Discovery Behavioral Health Announces Appointment of Andrea Piazza as First Director of Virtual Programming Nationwide provider reimagines the benefits of remote mental health treatment in wake of the pandemic

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery Behavioral Health, Inc., an expanding nationwide network of evidence-based mental health, substance use and eating disorder treatment centers, has announced the appointment of Andrea Piazza as Director of Virtual Programming, reporting to Alexa Baghdassarian, LMFT, VP of Operations.

In her new position, Piazza will supervise all virtual programming for DBH's 130 treatment centers located in 12 states. She brings to the job a multifaceted background in mental health, spanning work as a therapist, entrepreneur, activist, performing artist and author. She was the founder and owner of Inclusive Impact Therapy, a mental health provider in Orlando, Fla., with a commitment to diversity and inclusion, which was named as "Best Mental Health Practice" by Orlando Weekly Magazine in 2021.

She holds a Master's degree from the University of Central Florida in clinical mental health counseling, and bachelor degrees in psychology and dance from the University of Florida. Trained as a dancer, she often implements creativity into her work with patients, informing both her work as a movement artist and an academic researcher.

Piazza's position is newly created by DBH and reflects the provider's commitment to expanding its nascent remote programming during the COVID-19 pandemic to provide therapeutic services to patients sequestered at home. In her new role, she aims to reach new patients and engage with existing patients in new ways.

"Before the pandemic, virtual programming and telehealth in general was thought of as an option of last resort. What we found serendipitously is that virtual programming offers unique advantages over existing treatment protocols, including patients whose physical or socio-economic profile makes it difficult for them to use residential or even outpatient programs. These patients could include, for example, those with a compromised immunity or a stay-at-home parent with small children," says Piazza.

Beyond improved access and convenience, virtual programming opens the door for reimagining existing therapies and creating new ones.

"There's the promise to use technology, including artificial intelligence and data management, in a whole new way. For example, there are patients who could benefit from group therapy but resist the in-person encounters that traditionally have been required. But with online technology, you could create a safe environment where questions could be asked of a group with participants responding by way of a chat room," she says.

Data management and A.I. could be used to more effectively track patients in post-treatment recovery.

Finally, Piazza notes the advantage of virtual programming in being free of geographic boundaries, and envisions how guest speakers with a particular expertise could counsel patients individually or as a group, no matter where they were physically located.

"Andrea's creative background and mental health experience will serve us well as we embrace the possibilities of virtual programming for effective, comprehensive treatment for everyone needing it, no matter where they live or their personal circumstances. All of us at DBH share her enthusiasm for the potential that new technology offers for behavioral health programs," says Baghdassarian.

