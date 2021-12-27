Multilingual 'Keywords to Understand China: Colorful Guizhou' unveiled

BEIJING, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from China.org.cn:

The multilingual editions of the book "Keywords to Understand China: Colorful Guizhou" were unveiled recently.

The book, jointly compiled by the China International Communication Group (CICG), the Information Office of Guizhou Provincial People's Government, the Academy of Contemporary China and World Studies, the China Academy of Translation, and the New Star Press, was published in six foreign language versions, including English, French, Russian, Spanish, Arabic, and Japanese.

It has a selection of 49 typical keywords about Guizhou, a multi-ethnic province in southwestern China with natural beauty, a pleasant climate, healthy ecosystems, diverse cultures, hard-working people, and leapfrogging development in recent years.

The book comprises five parts that depict the achievements, vision, economy, culture, and tourism of the province. It is the first one with a local topic among the multilingual book series published via the China Keywords program.

The program is a multilingual platform jointly initiated and run by the CICG, the Academy of Contemporary China and World Studies, and the China Academy of Translation. With entries compiled in Chinese and translated into several other languages, the program interprets China's keywords related to Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era with concise, vivid, and simple language, and promotes those keywords using multiple media channels and in various forms on a timely basis. It aims to effectively explain China's ideas, policies, directions, and plans to the foreign audience in a way that can be easily understood and accepted.

As an important achievement of the program, the multilingual book series that has been published also covers topics including the Belt and Road Initiative, the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, national governance, foreign affairs in the new era, targeted poverty elimination, national defense and military development, and the nuclear industry.

They are available in 19 languages, including Chinese, English, French, Russian, Spanish, Arabic, Japanese, Korean, German, Portuguese, Italian, Turkish, Thai, Vietnamese, Indonesian Bahasa, Laotian, Kazakh, Brazilian Portuguese, and Mongolian Cyrillic. The nearly 40 editions are also available both in print and electronic versions thanks to joint publication efforts and copyright authorization.

Multilingual 'Keywords to Understand China: Colorful Guizhou' unveiled

http://www.china.org.cn/china/2021-12/27/content_77955443.htm

View original content:

SOURCE China.org.cn