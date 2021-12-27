The Two-Time Super Bowl Champion and entrepreneur will help lead the company investments in medicinal-use cannabis and other emerging technologies

CapStone Holdings Inc. Names Charlie Batch the Sr. Vice President of Strategic Investments The Two-Time Super Bowl Champion and entrepreneur will help lead the company investments in medicinal-use cannabis and other emerging technologies

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla., Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CapStone Holdings Inc, a business incubator and investment group - welcomes former 15-year NFL veteran Charlie Batch as its Senior Vice President of Strategic Investments. Batch will help CapStone grow its investment portfolio and partnerships in the emerging medical marijuana and technology-focused industries.

CapStone Holdings Inc.

Most known for his tenure as a quarterback for the Detroit Lions and Pittsburgh Steelers; post-retirement, Batch is an investor, entrepreneur, community leader and philanthropist in the Pittsburgh area.

"We are excited to have Charlie join our team," said Keith J. Stone, Chairman & Founder of CapStone Holdings Inc. "In addition to an outstanding football career, Charlie's business acumen fits CapStone's investment philosophy wonderfully. His impact will be shown quickly and will help us continue to grow our investments and footprint in a variety of industries."

In 2020, CapStone Holdings invested in Curaleaf and Ilera Healthcare – a TerrAscend company, two leading international cannabis enterprises. In 2021, CapStone furthered its interest in the cannabis sector with an investment in The United Green, a national staffing agency with industry-specific workplace solutions for cannabis and hemp concentrated companies. CapStone will continue to focus on this industry as it relates to medical and healthcare.

Batch is a vocal advocate among former professional athletes in CBD and medicinal-use cannabis. Batch has helped lead change in professional sports around the stigma of cannabis-based pain treatment and its benefits, working with several cannabis ventures in the past years. He will lead investment strategies related to that field.

About CapStone Holdings, Inc. CapStone Holdings, Inc. is a family office-structured holding company that maintains a balanced portfolio through investment strategies that maximize innovation and return with minimal risk. CapStone Holdings and its founders have invested across a wide range of industries for over 33 years and engage in focused philanthropic efforts. www.capstoneholdingsinc.com

Charlie Batch

