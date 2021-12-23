Embrey Management Services (EMS) Selected to Manage Soneto On Western Apartments in Katy, Texas

KATY, Texas, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nationally recognized and award-winning Embrey Management Services (EMS) has been selected to provide residential services for Soneto On Western located in Katy, Texas.

The 330-unit community, formerly known as Lenox Grand Crossing, is part of the highly desirable Cinco Ranch neighborhood that is known for being family friendly and provides easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment.

"We chose Embrey Management Services because of their deep understanding of the market and the exceptional level of service they provide to residents," said Josh Kogel, Vice President for The Praedium Group, which owns the community. "Embrey's background as a fully integrated real estate investment firm and a highly regarded developer allows their team to take a unique approach to property management to deliver an exceptional living experience to our residents."

Designed to surpass the high expectations of residents, the one-, two-, and three-bedroom units feature wood-style flooring, gourmet kitchens with granite countertops, smooth-top ranges, stainless steel appliances, deep single-basin sinks and brushed nickel finishes. The luxury residences feature walk-in closets, private yards, patios or balconies, detached garages and full-size washers and dryers.

Community amenities include two resort-style pools with sundecks, a large central pavilion and cabanas, a state-of-the-art fitness center, a community work lounge with private workspace, a club room with a demonstration kitchen and a pet park with a dog station.

"Embrey is known for building and managing properties that feel like home," said Allyson McKay, Managing Director and Executive Vice President of Embrey Management Services Division. "We are proud to partner with the Praedium Group as their residential management company to showcase the premier community."

About Embrey

San Antonio-based Embrey Partners LLC is a diversified real estate investment company that owns, develops, builds, acquires and manages multifamily residential communities and commercial assets in targeted markets across the United States. Since 1974, Embrey has developed more than 44,000 apartments and over 6 million square feet of commercial property. Embrey is a leading developer in the multifamily sector, with more than 6,000 units under construction or in development. www.embreydc.com

